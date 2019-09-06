Euro 2020 qualifying wrap: Donyell Malen marks Holland debut with goal as Germany are dispatched

Donyell Malen enjoyed a dream debut for Holland after his goal helped give the Dutch their first win in Germany for almost 17 years.

The PSV Eindhoven forward, 20, struck 11 minutes from time in Hamburg before Georginio Wijnaldum sealed a 4-2 victory which puts Ronald Koeman’s side right back in contention in Group C qualifying for next year’s European Championship.

Not since November 2002 had Holland beaten their neighbours in their own back yard. That day, they enjoyed a 3-1 success thanks to goals from Patrick Kluivert, Ruud Van Nistelrooy and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

Serge Gnabry’s early goal saw Germany lead at half-time but Frenkie De Jong’s strike and a Jonathan Tah own goal turned the game on its head just before the midway point.

A controversial penalty scored by Toni Kroos levelled things up before Malen quickly restored Holland’s lead and Wijnaldum made sure of victory in injury time.

The win moved Koeman’s team to within three points of second-placed Germany with a game in hand.

Holland started brightly, with Memphis Depay forcing Manuel Neuer into an early save, but fell behind after nine minutes to Gnabry’s fourth goal of the qualifying campaign.

Lukas Klostermann broke the offside trap and brought a good save from Jasper Cillessen but Gnabry was quickly on the scene to fire home the rebound.

Cillessen was called into action again just before the break, showing terrific reflexes to deny Marco Reus.

It proved an important save as Holland were level early in the second half. De Jong beat Nico Schulz to Ryan Babel’s cross before calmly firing past Neuer to score his first senior international goal.

Tah turned Depay’s cross into his own net after 66 minutes but Holland’s lead was short lived as Germany were awarded a penalty when Schulz’s cross deflected off the hand of Matthijs De Ligt – who knew very little about it.

However, the referee pointed to the spot and Kroos calmly sent Cillessen the wrong way. De Jong was incensed and was shown a yellow card after taking his protests too far.

Malen missed a glorious chance to restore Holland’s lead straight away but made amends shortly afterwards, with Wijnaldum unselfishly setting up the young forward to volley home.

Germany pushed for an equaliser but in injury time Niklas Sule was caught in possession and Depay broke clear, brilliantly picking out Wijnaldum who put a first-time shot past Neuer.

The other game in Group C saw Maksim Skavysh’s injury-time strike give Belarus a 2-1 win in Estonia after Erik Sorga had cancelled out Nikita Naumov’s opening goal.

Belgium maintained their 100 per cent record in Group I with a 4-0 success in San Marino.

Michy Batshuayi scored twice, the first from the penalty spot, with Dries Mertens and Nacer Chadli on target in between the Chelsea striker’s goals.

Russia are three points behind Roberto Martinez’s side after a 2-1 win over Scotland, who now face an uphill battle to qualify. The Scots led through John McGinn’s strike but Artem Dzyuba’s equaliser and a Stephen O’Donnell own goal turned the match on its head.

Elsewhere in the group, Cyprus and Kazakhstan drew 1-1 after Pieros Sotiriou cancelled out Aleksey Shchetkin’s early opening goal for the visitors.

Gareth Bale was Wales’ late saviour as his 84th-minute strike ensured a 2-1 victory against Azerbaijan. The Welsh led through Pavlo Pashayev’s own goal before Mahir Madatov levelled things up early in the second half.

Wales stay three points behind Croatia, who won 4-0 in Slovakia thanks to goals from Nikola Vlasic, Ivan Perisic, Bruno Petkovic and Dejan Lovren.

Group G leaders Poland suffered a surprise 2-0 defeat in Slovenia, with Andraz Struna and Andraz Sporar on the scoresheet for the hosts. That allowed Austria to move to within three points of the Poles with a 6-0 home thrashing of Latvia.

Marko Arnautovic scored twice, once from the penalty spot, while Marcel Sabitzer, a Pavels Steinbors own goal, Konrad Laimer and Michael Gregoritsch ensured a comfortable success.

