Euro 2020 qualifying wrap: Denmark score six; 10-man Spain hold on; Italy leave it late

Denmark are second, three points behind the Republic of Ireland in Group D, after Christian Eriksen converted two penalties in a 6-0 rout of Gibraltar.

Robert Skov and Eriksen’s first spot-kick gave Denmark a 2-0 half-time lead and the Tottenham midfielder scored another penalty in the second period before Thomas Delaney’s effort was sandwiched by Christian Gytkjaer’s late double.

Spain maintained their five-point lead at the top of Group F despite playing the final 11 minutes with 10 men in a 2-1 win away to Romania.

Sergio Ramos – from the penalty spot – and Paco Alcacer put Spain 2-0 up and after Florin Andone headed Romania back into it, Diego Llorente was shown a straight red card for a reckless challenge.

Sweden stay second after Alexander Isak’s first-half double and further goals before the break from Victor Lindelof and Robin Quaison secured them a 4-0 win in the Faroe Islands.

Norway claimed a 2-0 win against Malta at the Ullevaal Stadium thanks to Sander Berge’s header and a Joshua King penalty.

Italy maintained their 100 per cent record to stay top of Group J but had to come back from a goal down before winning 3-1 against 10-man Armenia.

Alexander Karapetyan gave Armenia a surprise early lead but was sent off on the stroke of half-time for his second booking after Andrea Belotti had equalised with the first of his two goals.

Lorenzo Pellegrini headed Italy in front with 13 minutes remaining and Belotti made sure of a fifth-straight win for Roberto Mancini’s side three minutes later as he completed his brace.

Finland stay second in Group J, three points behind Italy, thanks to Norwich striker Teemu Pukki’s penalty early in the second half in a narrow 1-0 home victory over Greece.

Bosnia and Herzegovina sealed their second win in Group J, beating Liechtenstein 5-0 at home, with four of their goals coming in the last 10 minutes.

Amer Gojak gave the hosts an early lead and after Haris Duljevic struck their second in the 80th minute, Edin Dzeko and Edin Visca both scored before Gojak added his second at the death.

Israel stay second in Group G after being held 1-1 by North Macedonia in Be’er Sheva.

Eran Zahavi fired Israel ahead early in the second half, but Arijan Ademi headed a 64th-minute equaliser.