EURO 2020 draw: ROI drawn in Group D alongside Switzerland and Denmark

The Republic of Ireland have been drawn in Group D of the Euro 2020 alongside Switzerland and Denmark.

The draw took place at the Convention Centre in Dublin and will also see the Boys In Green take on Georgia and Gibralter.

Northern Ireland's task of qualifying for the tournament is much tougher, as they've been drawn with Netherlands and Germany in Group C.

Meanwhile, England appear to have been granted a comfortable-looking passage to Euro 2020.

Gareth Southgate's men will take on the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Montenegro and Kosovo next year to reach the finals, which will be staged in cities across the continent.

GROUP A

England Czech Republic Bulgaria Montenegro Kosovo

GROUP B

Portugal Ukraine Serbia Lithuania Luxembourg

GROUP C

Netherlands Germany Northern Ireland Estonia Belarus

GROUP D

Switzerland Denmark Republic of Ireland Georgia Gibralter

GROUP E

Croatia Wales Slovakia Hungary Azerbaijan

GROUP F

Spain Sweden Norway Romania Faroe Islands Malta

GROUP G

Poland Austria Israel Slovenia Macedonia Latvia

GROUP H

France Iceland Turkey Albania Moldova Andorra

GROUP I

Belgium Russia Scotland Cyprus Kazakhstan San Marino

GROUP J

Italy Bosnia-Herzegovina Finland Greece Armenia

- Digital Desk