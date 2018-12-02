NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
EURO 2020 draw: ROI drawn in Group D alongside Switzerland and Denmark

Sunday, December 02, 2018 - 11:57 AM

The Republic of Ireland have been drawn in Group D of the Euro 2020 alongside Switzerland and Denmark.

The draw took place at the Convention Centre in Dublin and will also see the Boys In Green take on Georgia and Gibralter.

Northern Ireland's task of qualifying for the tournament is much tougher, as they've been drawn with Netherlands and Germany in Group C.

Meanwhile, England appear to have been granted a comfortable-looking passage to Euro 2020.

Gareth Southgate's men will take on the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Montenegro and Kosovo next year to reach the finals, which will be staged in cities across the continent.

GROUP A

England
Czech Republic
Bulgaria
Montenegro
Kosovo

GROUP B

Portugal
Ukraine
Serbia
Lithuania
Luxembourg

GROUP C

Netherlands
Germany
Northern Ireland
Estonia
Belarus

GROUP D

Switzerland
Denmark
Republic of Ireland
Georgia
Gibralter

GROUP E

Croatia
Wales
Slovakia
Hungary
Azerbaijan

GROUP F

Spain
Sweden
Norway
Romania
Faroe Islands
Malta

GROUP G

Poland
Austria
Israel
Slovenia
Macedonia
Latvia

GROUP H

France
Iceland
Turkey
Albania
Moldova
Andorra

GROUP I

Belgium
Russia
Scotland
Cyprus
Kazakhstan
San Marino

GROUP J

Italy
Bosnia-Herzegovina
Finland
Greece
Armenia

- Digital Desk


