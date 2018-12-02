EURO 2020 draw: ROI drawn in Group D alongside Switzerland and Denmark

The Republic of Ireland have been drawn in Group D of the Euro 2020 alongside Switzerland and Denmark.
The draw took place at the Convention Centre in Dublin and will also see the Boys In Green take on Georgia and Gibralter.
Northern Ireland's task of qualifying for the tournament is much tougher, as they've been drawn with Netherlands and Germany in Group C.
Meanwhile, England appear to have been granted a comfortable-looking passage to Euro 2020.
Gareth Southgate's men will take on the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Montenegro and Kosovo next year to reach the finals, which will be staged in cities across the continent.
GROUP A
|England
|Czech Republic
|Bulgaria
|Montenegro
|Kosovo
GROUP B
|Portugal
|Ukraine
|Serbia
|Lithuania
|Luxembourg
GROUP C
|Netherlands
|Germany
|Northern Ireland
|Estonia
|Belarus
GROUP D
|Switzerland
|Denmark
|Republic of Ireland
|Georgia
|Gibralter
GROUP E
|Croatia
|Wales
|Slovakia
|Hungary
|Azerbaijan
GROUP F
|Spain
|Sweden
|Norway
|Romania
|Faroe Islands
|Malta
GROUP G
|Poland
|Austria
|Israel
|Slovenia
|Macedonia
|Latvia
GROUP H
|France
|Iceland
|Turkey
|Albania
|Moldova
|Andorra
GROUP I
|Belgium
|Russia
|Scotland
|Cyprus
|Kazakhstan
|San Marino
GROUP J
|Italy
|Bosnia-Herzegovina
|Finland
|Greece
|Armenia
- Digital Desk