Euro 2020 could become Euro 2021

UEFA are considering postponing the Euro 2020 finals until next year.

European football’s governing body is undertaking a range of “scenario planning” to see how club and international football can best cope with the coronavirus pandemic and it's understood that the option of deferring the tournament until 2021 is now being seen as a realistic alternative.

If that decision is taken, then the play-off games originally scheduled for later this month – including Slovakia versus Ireland – would probably be moved to the autumn, taking precedence over Nations League matches if required.

No final decision has yet been made but UEFA have called an emergency meeting of all its European stakeholders for next Tuesday to address what action needs to be taken in the face of the spread of Covid-19.

“Discussions will include all domestic and European competitions, including UEFA EURO 2020,” UEFA said in a statement released earlier today, as football appeared to move closer to a complete shutdown across the continent.

The FAI is one of the 55 member associations which has been invited to take part in the video conference.