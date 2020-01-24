News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Erling Braut Haaland continues remarkable scoring run as Dortmund thrash Cologne

By Press Association
Friday, January 24, 2020 - 10:34 PM

Erling Braut Haaland came off the bench to score twice as Borussia Dortmund thrashed Cologne 5-1 to move up to third place in the Bundesliga.

Haaland had started as a substitute despite scoring a hat-trick on his debut at Augsburg last Saturday.

But the Norwegian, who had been linked with a move to Manchester United, made a dramatic late impression with a brace in the final 13 minutes to seal an emphatic win.

Raphael Guerreiro had put Dortmund ahead inside the opening minute after a neat cut-back by Jadon Sancho, and Marco Reus doubled the lead on the half-hour mark.

Sancho got on the scoresheet three minutes into the second half and after Mark Uth pulled one back for the visitors, Haaland emerged to continue his stunning run of form.

Dortmund’s victory moved them back up to third place in the Bundesliga table, level on points with Bayern Munich and four behind leaders RB Leipzig.

Ante Rebic scored the only goal as Milan beat Brescia (Luca Bruno/AP)

Ante Rebic also came off the bench to score the only goal as Milan moved up to sixth place in Serie A with a hard-fought 1-0 win at struggling Brescia.

Ernesto Torregrossa and Dimitri Bisoli both missed fine chances to give the hosts the lead before Rebic struck in the 71st minute to hand his side their fourth straight win in all competitions.

Third-placed Rennes failed to make significant ground on Marseille in Ligue 1 as they were held to a 1-1 draw in Nice.

Kasper Dolberg put the home side in front two minutes after the interval but after Mbaye Niang hit the woodwork, Flavien Tait grabbed a point for the visitors nine minutes from time.

Ruben Garcia’s 81st-minute penalty and a later strike from Inigo Perez gave Osasuna a 2-0 win over Levante in their mid-table battle in LaLiga.

