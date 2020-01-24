Eriksen ‘to travel to Southampton despite Inter Milan transfer reports’

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen is expected to travel to Southampton for Saturday’s FA Cup match, despite reports suggesting he is about to sign for Inter Milan.

Eriksen, whose contract expires in the summer, has been a target for the Serie A side this month, although they have struggled to agree a fee with Spurs.

Reports in Italy on Friday suggested a deal has been struck and that the Denmark international will travel to the continent in the coming days.

However, the PA news agency understands unless there are significant developments in the next 24 hours, Eriksen is due to be part of Jose Mourinho’s squad at St Mary’s.

Despite constant speculation surrounding Eriksen’s future this month, which Mourinho described as a difficult situation, the Portuguese has still continued to involve the midfielder.

He came on as a second-half substitute in Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Norwich, but was booed by some fans who have been unhappy at the Dane’s supposed lack of commitment this season.

Having said he wanted to leave in the summer for a fresh challenge, his performance levels have dropped, especially after he failed to secure a move in the summer transfer window.

Mourinho sympathised with Eriksen’s situation recently, saying: “If you ask me if I think this is the best Christian I have to be honest and say no. Wantaway Dane Eriksen was involved at Watford last weekend (Nigel French/PA)

“If you ask me if I know the reasons, I am not an idiot, I am in football for many years and know clearly a player in this situation is not a player that is even if he wants.

“I am not blaming or criticising the player, I am just saying it is normal a player in this situation doesn’t perform at the highest level.

“But I can also say that he is helping us in matches that he is playing with us.”

Inter have already signed Ashley Young from Manchester United and Victor Moses from Chelsea this month.