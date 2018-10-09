Home»Sport

Eriksen may have ‘chronic’ stomach injury, fears Denmark boss Hareide ahead of Ireland rematch

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen may have a “chronic” stomach injury, according to Denmark coach Age Hareide.

The 26-year-old has not played for Spurs since the 2-1 victory at Brighton on September 22 due to an abdominal issue.

He looks likely to miss Denmark’s meeting with the Republic of Ireland on October 13 in Dublin.

“Such an injury can be chronic, and it is true that Tottenham also fears that,” said Hareide, according to Denmark’s Canal 9.

“It is doubtful whether we will lure him to Dublin and make him play. I do not think that Tottenham is particularly interested in that.”

After the Nations League clash with Ireland, the Danes face a friendly with Austria in Herning.

Asked how long he expects Eriksen to be sidelined, Hareide replied: “I do not really know. You should ask our doctor.”

Press Association Sport has contacted Tottenham, but the club have not issued an update on Eriksen’s condition.- Press Association


