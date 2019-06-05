News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Eriksen hints at Spurs exit by admitting he wants to try ‘something new’

Wednesday, June 05, 2019 - 11:08 AM

Christian Eriksen has indicated that he wants to leave Tottenham in order to join a bigger club.

In an interview with Danish magazine Ekstra Bladet, Eriksen revealed that while he could be persuaded to stay in north London if offered a new contract, a new challenge is his preferred option.

The 27-year-old Denmark midfielder has only one year left on his current deal and is seeking a resolution to his future with the Champions League runners-up this summer.

Eriksen wants to sort out his future after the Champions League final loss (Joe Giddens/PA)

“I feel that I am a place in my career where I might want to try something new,” Eriksen said.

“I have the wildest and deepest respect for everything that has happened in Tottenham, but I have also said that I would like to try something new.

“I hope there will be a clarification during the summer. That’s the plan. But in football you do not know when clarification comes. It can happen anytime.

I feel that I am a place in my career where I might want to try something new

“Everyone wants it as soon as possible, but in football things take time. It depends on (Tottenham chairman) Daniel Levy. And another club has to come in.

“Or I have to sit down at the table and negotiate a new contract. You can’t set a date yourself.

“There are not many points that Tottenham cannot meet. If I have to go, then hopefully it will be a step up.”

Eriksen arrived at Spurs from Ajax (Peter Byrne/PA)

Eriksen has been a star performer for Tottenham since his £12.5million arrival from Ajax in 2013 and is reportedly a target for Real Madrid.

“It requires Real Madrid to call Tottenham and say they want Christian. And they have not done so yet, as far as I know,” he added.

“It is hard. It depends on the possibilities. If nothing pops up that is more exciting, then why not stay in Tottenham? If I then sign a new contract, it depends on the conditions.”

- Press Association

