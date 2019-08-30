News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Eric Cantona eternal life speech leaves everyone stumped

By Press Association
Friday, August 30, 2019 - 09:41 AM

Eric Cantona delivered a bizarre speech which talked about the possibility of eternal life as he accepted the President’s Award at UEFA’s prize-giving ceremony in Monaco on Thursday.

The 53-year-old Frenchman, whose famous ‘seagulls and trawlers’ speech in 1995 still leaves people scratching their heads, was in philosophical mood again as he quoted from the William Shakespeare play ‘King Lear’ during his acceptance speech.

“As flies to wanton boys, we are for the gods, they kill us for the sport,” said the former Manchester United star.

“Soon the science will not only be able to slow down the ageing of the cells, soon the science will fix the cells to the state, and so we become eternal.

“Only accidents, crimes, wars will still kill us, but unfortunately crimes and wars will multiply.

“I love football. Thank you.”

Former players voiced their own confusion on social media.

Match Of The Day presenter and former England striker Gary Lineker pointed to the philosophical implications of Cantona’s speech for the season ahead.

Fellow former England international Michael Owen simply tweeted: “That has to be the most bizarre speech I’ve ever heard,” prompting former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher to reply: “It was amazing!!”

Cantona’s ‘seagulls and trawlers’ statement came after receiving a community service order for a kung fu kick aimed at a football fan during a match at Crystal Palace 23 years ago.

“When seagulls follow the trawler it is because they think sardines will be thrown into the sea,” he said.

- Press Association

