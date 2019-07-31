Eoghan Stokes completes move to Cork City

Cork City have confirmed the signing of Eoghan Stokes from Derry City.

"I am delighted to have it sorted," Stokes said on completed the signing.

It was getting close to the (transfer) deadline, but I am delighted to be here now. It’s a great set-up and I was very eager to join the club.”

BREAKING | We are delighted to announce the signing of striker Eoghan Stokes! Read more: https://t.co/jfoXMj96cU #StokesSigns #CCFC84 pic.twitter.com/6IAEXR8vMx — Cork City FC (@CorkCityFC) July 31, 2019

City head coach John Cotter said it the move adds to Cork's attacking potential: “He gives us great options up front.

"He can play in a number of positions and he was very eager to come here. We are delighted to have him and hope he will kick on now.

"Talks have been going on for a few weeks and he had the drive and the passion to come in and do well, so we hope he will give us an injection of quality now,” he said.

Cork currently lie in eighth place in the Airtricity League standings.