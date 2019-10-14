England’s qualifier in Bulgaria marred by racist abuse

England’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Bulgaria was marred by racist abuse tonight.

The first step of UEFA’s protocol was enacted – a stadium announcement calling for the abusive chanting to stop – after conversations between the fourth official, referee Ivan Bebek and England captain Harry Kane.

The stadium announcer said: “This is an important stadium announcement, because of racist behaviour which is interfering with the game, the referee has indicated that he may have to suspend the match.

Game paused due to racism. Fans being warned in Sofia that the game could be cancelled if it continues — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) October 14, 2019

“Racism in football stadiums will not be tolerated. Please be in no doubt that the game will be suspended and may be abandoned if racist behaviour continues amongst spectators. Help everyone enjoy the game and say no to racism. Thank you.”

The Levski Stadium was subject to a partial closure for this match after Bulgaria were sanctioned for racist chanting during qualifiers against Kosovo and the Czech Republic.