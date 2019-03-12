NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

England's Declan Rice wins FAI's Young Player Of the Year award

Tuesday, March 12, 2019 - 03:51 PM

The Football Association of Ireland has confirmed that West Ham United's Declan Rice has won the Young Player Of the Year award.

The award was voted for by members of the SSE Airtricity Soccer Writers’ Association of Ireland at a time when Rice was an Ireland international and qualified for the Young Player category.

Declan Rice during Ireland's game against the USA in June.

Last year saw him win three senior caps, all in '3' International Friendly games.

He has since opted to switch his allegiance to England. The FAI has completed his international transfer via the FIFA protocols and wishes him well in the future.

The FAI said: "This award maintains the integrity of the voting process in conjunction with the Soccer Writers’ Association of Ireland and the FAI thanks the jury members for their decisions relating to the awards."

Rice will not be in Dublin for the 29th '3' FAI International Awards ceremony on Sunday, which will be live on RTÉ2 from 8.30pm.

More on this topic

Katie Piper says removing shame helps women speak out

Scientists make historic Indian Ocean exploration broadcast

David Beckham sees funny side after James Corden’s fake statue prank

EU tests in humans and livestock confirm rising AMR

KEYWORDS

soccerDeclan RiceFAIEngland

More in this Section

Cheltenham: Bear necessity in Ultima triumph for Henderson

Joey Barton mad for Paddy Madden

Sexton: Ireland capable of stopping Welsh juggernaut

Forecast for strong winds causing concern for day two of Cheltenham


Lifestyle

Learn a bit more about the people who live in Dermot Bannon's 'Incredible Homes'

Victoria Beckham’s facialist shares the star’s daily skin routine – and it doesn’t come cheap

How to transform a garden shed in a few simple steps – and 7 ways to use the spruced up space

Why black actors and models are criticising backstage hair and make-up

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 09, 2019

    • 2
    • 3
    • 22
    • 25
    • 31
    • 34
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »