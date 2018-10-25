Home»Sport

England up to fifth in FIFA rankings, Ireland fall to 33rd

Thursday, October 25, 2018

England have climbed to fifth place in the latest FIFA world rankings, with Belgium now clear at the top.

Gareth Southgate’s men beat Spain 3-2 in their Nations League fixture in Sevilla on October 15, which helped the Three Lions move up from sixth to a five-year high placing.

France drop off joint top spot, with Belgium now ranked as the best nation in world football.

Wales, meanwhile, move up to 18th, but the Republic of Ireland (33) and Northern Ireland (34) both fall, along with Scotland, who are in 40th place after suffering back-to-back including their Nations League clash in Israel.

Germany find themselves down in 14th as their poor run of form continues following a shock early World Cup exit.

Minnows Gibraltar were the biggest climbers of the European countries, up eight spots to 190th following wins in their Nations League matches against Armenia and Lichenstein.

FIFA now uses a new formula for calculating ranking positions, which adds up points for wins and takes away points for any defeats.

- Press Association


