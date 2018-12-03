England to host 2021 Women’s Euros

England will host the 2021 Women’s European Championship, UEFA has confirmed.

The 16-team tournament will see matches being played at eight venues across the country before the final takes place at Wembley.

No other countries went up against the Football Association’s bid to bring the Euros back to England for the first time since 2005.

As well as Wembley, the proposed grounds in the bid are Brighton’s Amex Stadium, Brentford’s Community Stadium, MK Dons’ Stadium MK, Manchester City’s Academy Stadium, Nottingham Forest’s City Ground, Rotherham’s New York Stadium, Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane and Southampton’s St Mary’s.

FA chief executive Martin Glenn said in a statement from the governing body: “Bringing Euro 2021 to England will be a tremendous opportunity to celebrate women’s football and will allow us to amplify our significant commitment to growing the game.

“We cannot underestimate the positive impact this tournament will have on inspiring the next generation.”

Baroness Sue Campbell, the FA’s director of women’s football, said: “This is fantastic news for the FA, the country and, crucially, for the future development of girls’ and women’s football in England.

“A home Euro in 2021 has the potential to be a pivotal moment in the development of the women’s game in England.”

Sports minister Mims Davies said: “Women’s football is booming, with investment, participation and support greater than ever before.

“Playing host to the European Championships will give us a new platform to inspire the nation and a new generation of young footballers.”

Since being eliminated at the group stage when hosting the Euros for the first time 13 years ago, England have finished as runners-up in 2009 and semi-finalists in 2017. They made another group-stage exit in 2013.

While England now automatically have a place in the 2021 finals as hosts, the draw for the qualifying group stage will take place on February 22.

