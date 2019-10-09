News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

England team may walk off pitch if racial abuse protocol does not work

England team may walk off pitch if racial abuse protocol does not work
By Press Association
Wednesday, October 09, 2019 - 06:42 AM

Trent Alexander-Arnold feels that any “extreme” racial abuse could lead to England players taking different action from the UEFA protocols.

But his Liverpool team-mate Joe Gomez warned walking off the pitch could play into the hands of the culprits.

The Three Lions travel to the Czech Republic and Bulgaria for back-to-back Euro 2020 qualifiers this weekend.

The second game, in Sofia, will be particularly scrutinised as the hosts will be playing with the Vasil Levski National Stadium partially closed as a sanction following racism in the home games against both Kosovo and the Czech Republic.

Gareth Southgate insists England will follow UEFA’s protocol on racism (Joe Giddens/PA)
Gareth Southgate insists England will follow UEFA’s protocol on racism (Joe Giddens/PA)

England’s players received similar abuse in their qualifier against Montenegro in Podgorica, where they stayed on the pitch and ran out 5-1 winners.

UEFA’s three-step protocol for racial abuse is in place to attempt to deal with any such incidents.

The first step is for the referee to made aware of any racism and halt the game for an announcement to be made, secondly – if the abuse continues – the referee will suspend the game for a period of time.

The third and final step will see the official abandon the game, with Tammy Abraham suggesting that, if England’s players believe someone is not comfortable, captain Harry Kane will lead them off the field of play before the three steps are played out if they are not working.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, left, and Joe Gomez, right, believe England may take different action to UEFA’s protocol (Joe Giddens/PA)
Trent Alexander-Arnold, left, and Joe Gomez, right, believe England may take different action to UEFA’s protocol (Joe Giddens/PA)

Alexander-Arnold believes the protocols will be followed but that, in any potentially threatening situation, a different course of action may be appropriate.

“We had the meeting with the team and the staff,” he said.

“We talked, everyone was happy and content with the way it went. We all understand what would happen if that situation occurred.

“UEFA have their way of doing it, the way we need to follow. That’s what we’re going to do.

“As a team, we’re all agreed we need to follow the protocol in place. Obviously as a team, as UEFA will make their decisions, we’ll also make our decisions and we’ll have a discussion about that if that time ever comes. Hopefully it doesn’t.

We need to be professional athletes. We have an obligation to follow the protocols

“We need to be professional athletes. We have an obligation to follow the protocols, that’s what we need to do. If it does get to the extreme, maybe different action might be taken.

“Hopefully that doesn’t happen. It shouldn’t happen in modern football. We’re going there hoping nothing will happen and I’m sure nothing will.”

While walking off the pitch may be seen by many as taking a strong stand against racial abuse, defender Gomez feels cases may have to be judged on individual merit.

“I think there is a clear standpoint in what the opinion is on the whole matter,” he told talkSPORT.

“It is outrageous really that it is still going on in this day and age but I think it is a balancing act in your response, whether you feed into it or not and give them the satisfaction.

Joe Gomez feels walking off could suggest to abusers they have won (Joe Giddens/PA)
Joe Gomez feels walking off could suggest to abusers they have won (Joe Giddens/PA)

“For instance, if you come off the pitch, those sort of people might think they have won because if they are that naive to do it in the first place, they might be that slow in their thinking that it is a win for them.

“We all had a discussion and there is clear protocol in place and what we would should do – we don’t need to jump to conclusions that it will even take place in the future because hopefully we are moving away from it.

“But if it does happen, we all have to be united as a team and a country as a whole – it isn’t just the players on the pitch. It is the whole FA, England set-up and the staff as well. I think we are together, as one, and we know what we would do.”

More on this topic

Kerry mayor condemns racist stickers targeting Killarney convention centreKerry mayor condemns racist stickers targeting Killarney convention centre

'I feared for my safety, for my son's safety straightaway''I feared for my safety, for my son's safety straightaway'

Most of Ireland supports mixed-race couple, says councillor who suffered racist abuseMost of Ireland supports mixed-race couple, says councillor who suffered racist abuse

Noel Grealish's 'racist remarks' about migrants are 'height of ignorance', says John HalliganNoel Grealish's 'racist remarks' about migrants are 'height of ignorance', says John Halligan


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

UEFA European Championship QualifyingEnglandTOPIC: Racism

More in this Section

Ireland edge thriller in TallaghtIreland edge thriller in Tallaght

Fighting Irish suffer defeat on the doubleFighting Irish suffer defeat on the double

Ireland add pace to squad for qualifiersIreland add pace to squad for qualifiers

Watch all the goals as Ireland women's team see off UkraineWatch all the goals as Ireland women's team see off Ukraine


Lifestyle

This is a bit embarrassing but I have always gotten little blackheads and white bumps between my breasts. They’re tiny, and they’re not even red, but is there anything I can do about them? — Kate, Co. MayoSkin Nerd: I want to get something off my chest — cleavage spots

Poor old Luigi! The brother of Mario barely ever gets a mention — but he does get a mansion.GameTech: Scarily good fun in Luigi's mansion

Participants and organisers at dance classes in Cork Migrant Centre tell Ellie O’Byrne how it’s a win-win set-up for all concernedPutting their best foot forward - Migrants in Cork bonding through dance

Lisa Salmon speaks to Dr Sindhu Siddiqi about when you should get exhaustion checked out by your GP.A doctor reveals the 6 signs that could mean your tiredness is something much more serious

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 05, 2019

  • 18
  • 21
  • 29
  • 35
  • 41
  • 43
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »