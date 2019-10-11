England supporters clash with police in Prague ahead of game

England supporters have been involved in violent clashes with local police in Prague.

The ugly scenes erupted just before 7pm local time when some Three Lions fans began throwing bottles towards armed officers in riot gear.

A recorded warning was played in English before the Czech police advanced on the fans, who had taken over a small square in the city’s Old Town.

Stun grenades were fired by police as fans were forced back through a small archway as bottles continued to be thrown.

About a dozen men were forced into a corner and made to lie face down, while another was seen being pinned to the floor nearby as officers secured the scene. There had been little trouble in the city until night fell (Nick Potts/PA)

It comes after England supporters descended on Prague ahead of their team’s Euro 2020 qualifier against the Czech Republic.

Until night fell, there had been little trouble in the city, with police involvement limited to telling fans to remove flags from buildings.

Hundreds of fans took over a small square in the city’s Old Town, chanting and drinking.

One local resident fought back against the noise, producing a megaphone to protest from his second-floor window.

Almost 3,800 Three Lions fans bought tickets for Friday night’s clash although more are believed to have travelled.

The late kick-off time of 8.45pm and the city’s party reputation led to fears of a repeat of ugly scenes witnessed on recent trips to Amsterdam, Dortmund and Porto.

The fixture also coincided with a national day of mourning for the country’s most famous singer, Karel Gott, who died last week, and travelling fans have been told to be respectful of mourners.