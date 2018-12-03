England set for Dutch showdown in Portugal

England will face Holland in the UEFA Nations League semi-final next summer.
Gareth Southgate’s men qualified for the last four of the inaugural tournament with a late victory over Croatia last month, topping their group that also included Spain.
The tie will be played in Guimaraes in Portugal on June 6.
CONFIRMED: #NationsLeague semi-finals!
Who will reach the final?
🇵🇹🆚🇨🇭
🇳🇱🆚🏴 pic.twitter.com/ayMwIdASXs— UEFA EURO 2020 (@UEFAEURO) December 3, 2018
Hosts Portugal will play Switzerland in the other last-four tie on June 5 in Porto, with the final and third-place play-off taking place on June 9.
Southgate now knows the route his side must take to get their hands on a trophy next summer as he looks to build on the impressive run to the World Cup semi-final.
Their clash with Holland, managed by Ronald Koeman, will be the first competitive meeting between the sides since Euro 96, when Southgate played in a memorable 4-1 win for the Three Lions.
Portugal or Switzerland would await in the final, both teams England played in Euro 2004, which was also held in Portugal.
The gaffers debrief pic.twitter.com/LPxUPXdobZ— Andy Walker (@_andywalker_) December 3, 2018
England were heading out of the Nations League and towards relegation to the second tier until the final 12 minutes of the group stages.
A topsy-turvy campaign saw the Three Lions, Croatia and Spain all grapple for qualification and with Croatia leading 1-0 at Wembley in the final match the odds were against England.
But late goals from Jesse Lingard and Harry Kane sent Southgate’s men through to the final as group winners.
- Press Association