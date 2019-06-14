News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
England reach Women’s World Cup knockout stages with win over Argentina

Friday, June 14, 2019 - 10:04 PM

England 1 - 0 Argentina

England secured a place in the last 16 of the Women’s World Cup as Jodie Taylor’s second-half finish earned them a 1-0 win against Argentina in Le Havre.

Euro 2017 top-scorer Taylor turned the ball in at the back post just after the hour mark as she met a Beth Mead delivery at the end of a good move.

It had been a frustrating game up to that point for the Lionesses, with Nikita Parris seeing a 29th-minute penalty saved by Vanina Correa.

The goalkeeper thwarted Phil Neville’s side with further impressive stops to keep out strikes from Mead and Parris before Taylor’s goal broke Argentina’s dogged resistance.

Having sealed progress to the next round after taking six points from two matches, England will head into their final Group D game, against Japan in Nice on Wednesday, looking to cement top spot in the pool.

- Press Association

