England progress to Women's World Cup semi-finals

Norway 0 England 3

Phil Neville's England have won their Women's World Cup quarter-final against Norway to set up a semi-final against either the hosts France or the current world champions USA.

With David Beckham among those watching from the stands, England made a superb start, taking the lead in just the third minute.

Lucy Bronze cut the ball back from the right, Ellen White missed it with her attempt at a shot and it ran to Jill Scott, whose strike went in off the post.

The effort was the fastest England goal have ever scored at a Women’s World Cup, and the earliest goal of this tournament.

Scott subsequently hooked an effort wide at the far post before the sides went in at the break with the score 2-0.

Parris struck off-target from a good position and White cracked an effort against the post before the latter made it 2-0 in the 40th minute.

Bronze worked the ball to Parris and her lay-off was slotted in by White, moving her level at the top of the tournament scoring charts with the United States’ Alex Morgan and Sam Kerr of Australia on five goals.

England extended their advantage through a superb Bronze strike just before the hour mark.

Substitute Beth Mead delivered a free-kick to the right-back on the edge of the box and Bronze connected in emphatic style, sending a shot flying past Ingrid Hjelmseth.

They then missed a great chance to make it 4-0 when Parris saw her 83rd-minute penalty superbly saved by Hjelmseth diving to her right.

The spot-kick had been awarded after England captain Houghton was fouled by Maria Thorisdottir as they challenged for a free-kick into the box.

The miss mattered little, though, with England looking the more likely team to add to the scoreline in the closing stages as Norway’s challenge faded.

There were no more goals but England had already done enough as they celebrated a fully deserved 3-0 win and a place in the semi-finals.

- Press Association