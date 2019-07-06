News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

England lose out to Sweden in third-place play-off

Saturday, July 06, 2019 - 06:07 PM

England missed out on a third-placed finish at the Women’s World Cup as they were beaten 2-1 by Sweden in their play-off in Nice.

Sweden raced into a 2-0 lead at the Allianz Riviera, with Kosovare Asllani firing in in the 11th minute after an Alex Greenwood error and Sofia Jakobsson adding a fine strike in the 22nd.

Phil Neville’s Lionesses replied through Fran Kirby’s left-footed effort just after the half-hour mark and two minutes later the ball was in the Swedes’ net again courtesy of an Ellen White finish.

But, just had been the case in the 2-1 semi-final loss to the United States four days earlier, White had what she had thought was an equaliser disallowed following a VAR review.

This time the forward – the tournament’s joint top-scorer with six goals – was judged to have been guilty of a handball.

White’s frustration at the decision was clear, and it ended up a disappointing outing overall for the team after they had the better of the second half but were unable to save themselves from defeat, with Lucy Bronze seeing a late strike cleared off the line by Nilla Fischer.

Victory would have made the campaign in France England’s joint-best performance at a Women’s World Cup, four years on from them securing bronze for the first time in Canada.

Instead they must settle for fourth, while Sweden, the 2003 runners-up, take home bronze for a third time.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Megan Rapinoe won’t go to the White House if United States win Women’s World Cup

World Cup is on the right side of history

FIFA chief Infantino keen to expand Women’s World Cup

Storm in a teacup? There was quite a reaction to Alex Morgan's goal celebration against England

Ellen WhiteFran KirbyWomen's World CupInternational MatchTOPIC: Women's World Cup

More in this Section

Caroline Wozniacki hits out at Hawkeye as Shuai Zhang sends her packing

Phil Neville welcomes Premier League interest in running women’s club game

Camogie fixtures postponed as players fall ill following water consumption at GAA grounds

Pádraig Harrington not giving up hope of claiming would-be second Irish Open title


Lifestyle

Wine with Leslie Williams: Bottles from the Loire Valley

Bake with Michelle Darmody: Sunny apricots are in season

Weekend Food with Darina Allen: Harissa and Goat’s Cheese Buns

The Menu: The latest food news from around Ireland

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 03, 2019

  • 18
  • 25
  • 30
  • 35
  • 41
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »