Home»Sport

England fans' 'unacceptable behaviour' in Seville condemned by FA

Monday, October 15, 2018 - 02:37 PM

The Football Association has condemned those responsible for the disorder in Seville on Sunday night ahead of England’s Nations League match against Spain.

Supporters had to be dispersed by riot police as Gareth Southgate’s side prepare for Monday night’s match.

A statement from the FA released on Monday afternoon read: “We condemn the unacceptable behaviour witnessed in Seville.

“With the Spain fixture still to come on Monday night, we urge those following the team to respect our hosts and act in a responsible manner.

“The FA will work in partnership with the UK Football Policing Unit to help identify those involved and we will sanction any England Supporters’ Travel Club member found to be responsible for disorder.”

When similar trouble occurred surrounding the friendly against Holland in Amsterdam in March, 13 members of the ESTC were identified as being among the trouble-makers.

It is understood one member of the ESTC, who was caught on camera throwing unattended pedal cycles into a canal, was given a life ban for his misconduct in Amsterdam.

A further 10 were given three-year bans while a further member remains suspended.- Press Association


KEYWORDS

England Supporters’ Travel ClubFootball AssociationUK Football Policing UnitUEFA Nations LeagueEnglandSpainSpain vs England

Related Articles

Martin O’Neill defends Ireland's style of play after 'primitive' remark

Sergio Ramos hoping to mark Spain milestone with win over England

Channel 4 boss leads tributes to Peter Brackley

Callum O'Dowda ruled out of Ireland's game against Wales

More in this Section

Mighty Mourneabbey claim five in a row

Moyle Rovers and Ardfinnan pull off shocks in Tipperary

Wilder apologises for any injury caused after punching mascot on US television

Declan Boyle secures championship after eighth in Ballybofey


Breaking Stories

1 year since Alyssa Milano’s first #MeToo tweet: Have things actually changed for women?

What to wear to a job interview according to a style expert

Online Lives: Megan Kessie - 'Writing my blog became an escape'

Appliance of Science Are all raindrops the same size and shape?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 13, 2018

    • 5
    • 7
    • 8
    • 22
    • 27
    • 31
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »