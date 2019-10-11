News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

England fan injured during violent clashes with police in Prague

England fan injured during violent clashes with police in Prague
By Press Association
Friday, October 11, 2019 - 08:37 PM

At least one England fan has been injured as several were detained following violent clashes with police in Prague.

Three Lions supporters hurled bottles, while local police in full riot gear returned fire with stun grenades.

A pool of blood was left on the cobbled street where one man was pinned to the ground.

He was seen receiving treatment in the back of an ambulance, while others were marched one by one with hands behind their backs into a police van.

Czech Police later confirmed there had been a total of 31 arrests, including 14 “foreigners”.

Police presence near Old Town Square in Prague (Nick Potts/PA)
Police presence near Old Town Square in Prague (Nick Potts/PA)

The ugly scenes erupted just before 7pm local time after a day of drinking for supporters who had descended on the city ahead of their team’s Euro 2020 qualifier against the Czech Republic.

Hundreds of fans took over a small square in the city’s Old Town, chanting and singing.

Until night fell, there had been little trouble, with police involvement limited to telling fans to remove flags from buildings.

But as bottles were pelted at officers, a recorded warning was played in English warning them to “obey the law” and that face coverings and pyrotechnics are illegal.

Czech police then advanced, firing stun grenades as English fans were forced back through a small archway as missiles continued to be thrown.

About 10 men were pinned into a corner and made to lie face down, while another was seen being held on the floor nearby as officers secured the scene.

Almost 3,800 Three Lions fans bought tickets for Friday night’s clash, although more are believed to have travelled.

The late kick-off time of 8.45pm and the city’s party reputation led to fears of a repeat of ugly scenes witnessed on recent trips to Amsterdam, Dortmund and Porto.

The fixture also coincided with a national day of mourning for the country’s most famous singer, Karel Gott, who died last week, and travelling fans have been told to be respectful of mourners.

Ahead of the game, the Football Association asked supporters to “report that idiot” if they see anti-social behaviour, while police urged those going to the game to not “embarrass themselves”.

Deputy chief constable Mark Roberts, the National Police Chiefs’ Council’s football policing lead, said: “Prague’s a beautiful city. Go, enjoy it, it’s an absolutely fantastic place. We’ve got a team that’s worth supporting and celebrating so there’s plenty of things to go and enjoy.

“Just don’t embarrass yourself or anyone else by drinking to excess and behaving in a way where you will see yourself on film or in print the next day.”

READ MORE

Day 25 at the Rugby World Cup: Ireland bid to secure quarter-final spot

More on this topic

England supporters clash with police in Prague ahead of gameEngland supporters clash with police in Prague ahead of game

Late heartbreak for Northern Ireland as Dutch hit back for victoryLate heartbreak for Northern Ireland as Dutch hit back for victory

Kieffer Moore scores as Wales keep Euro 2020 hopes aliveKieffer Moore scores as Wales keep Euro 2020 hopes alive

Scotland defeated again after second-half capitulation in RussiaScotland defeated again after second-half capitulation in Russia


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Czech RepublicEnglandfootballPragueTOPIC: European Championship Qualifiers

More in this Section

Scotland will not be World Cup ‘collateral damage’ – SRU chief DodsonScotland will not be World Cup ‘collateral damage’ – SRU chief Dodson

Ireland hope to be pitch perfect against Samoa after playing down turf warsIreland hope to be pitch perfect against Samoa after playing down turf wars

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Japan braces for typhoon ahead of weekendJapan braces for typhoon ahead of weekend


Lifestyle

Brexit and the highs and lows of Guy Garvey's life loom large in Elbow's darkest and most thrilling album yet, writes Ed Power.Review: Giants of All Sizes, Elbow

Clodagh Finn talks to four people who turned their passion for food and health into a thriving enterprise.Good for you: Four people who turned their passion for food and health into a business

The use of crystals for healing has gone mainstream with celebrities leading way.But do they work and are they ethically sourced, asks Helen O’Callaghan.Rock stars: Do healing crystals live up to their hype?

Charlotte Tilbury jetted into Cork this week. Vickie Maye was granted an audience with the make up queen.Why Charlotte Tilbury’s visit to Cork moved her to tears

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 09, 2019

  • 9
  • 10
  • 21
  • 27
  • 31
  • 35
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »