Enda Stevens latest injury concern for Mick McCarthy

Mick McCarthy has more injury concerns to contend with ahead of next month’s Euro play-off in Slovakia with after his regular left-back Enda Stevens suffered a calf injury on Saturday.

Stevens fired Sheffield United into the lead against Brighton and Hove Albion with a rasping volley on 26 minutes, only to be withdrawn at the break.

Speaking after the 1-1 draw, Blades boss Chris Wilder confirmed the substitution was injury-related.

“Enda had a tight calf before half-time,” he said. “We will assess him and hopefully he won’t be out for too long.”

McCarthy will be hoping Stevens is back from his lay-off in time for the trip to Slovakia on March 26.

After mising out on direct qualification through the group stage, Ireland must emerge from a four-nation Nations League play-off for the finals, in which they'll have two of their four games in Dublin.

The Ireland boss looks certain to be without another defender, Ciarán Clark, after the Newcastle United hobbled out of the Emirates Stadium last Sunday on crutches.

Magpies boss Steve Bruce described the ankle injury as a ‘bad one’ and expects to be without him for several weeks.

Another left-sided player, James McClean, is also extremely doubtful. The winger sustained a medial knee ligament during Stoke City’s defeat to Preston North End last Tuesday week.