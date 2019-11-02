News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Emery looking for more from Arsenal after ‘frustrating’ draw

Emery looking for more from Arsenal after ‘frustrating’ draw
By Press Association
Saturday, November 02, 2019 - 07:31 PM

Unai Emery insists he understands the responsibility on his shoulders to deliver success at Arsenal as his side were jeered off the pitch after a disappointing home draw with Wolves.

The Gunners have won just two of their last nine Premier League games and let a lead slip for the third time in a week as Raul Jimenez’s header cancelled out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s 50th Arsenal goal to secure a 1-1 draw.

Arsenal appeared to have put the issues surrounding Granit Xhaka to one side, the midfielder watching from home after swearing at supporters last week, as Aubameyang wore the captain’s armband in his absence.

But the hosts were timid in attack and once again failed to keep a clean sheet as Jimenez rose to head in an equaliser with 14 minutes remaining to earn Wolves a deserved share of the spoils.

Jeers rang around the stadium as Arsenal, who were 2-0 up before being pegged back by Crystal Palace last weekend and surrendered the lead more than once in Wednesday’s frenetic 5-5 Carabao Cup draw at Liverpool, eventually losing on penalties.

The relationship between Emery and supporters has been strained in recent weeks and even a Premier League recall for Mesut Ozil provided little respite for the head coach.

Asked after the game if he felt his position was under threat, Emery replied: “I am very demanding of myself.

“I feel every time my responsibility to work and to come back from the result with the next matches.

“I am frustrated with the result and also because we lost two very good opportunities at home against two teams who we didn’t win against last season either. But I think the players tried and worked (hard).”

Emery, who again refuted claims he has communication issues with his squad on the training ground amid suggestions players are struggling to understand his English, admitted a record of one clean sheet from their last eight home league games is not good enough.

“We can improve,” the Spaniard added.

READ MORE

Klopp urges Liverpool to learn from last-gasp escape at Villa

“We must improve that balance defensively. Above all, we deserved more. The key was to have more clear chances to score the second goal and get the result for us.

“Last week at home, we were also winning 2-0 and in two different situations, we conceded two goals.

“The key at the moment is not the goals we concede, it’s the difference between our goals and the opposition’s goals.”

The point for Wolves, who started the game on the front foot and forced Bernd Leno into a number of strong saves, means they are unbeaten in their last six league games but head coach Nuno Espirito Santo still wants more from his players.

“The way we fought back was good, it’s fantastic,” he said.

“But we must change the cycle. We must try to harm first – that will help us because we have a lot of games ahead of us.

“We’ve already played too many games and what we’re expecting is more games, so managing the games is always better when you control the result and the other team takes more risks – but that’s the next step. Let’s try to keep on going.”

READ MORE

Pressure mounts on Pellegrini as West Ham wilt at home to Newcastle

More on this topic

Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka ‘reached boiling point’ after ‘repeated abuse’Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka ‘reached boiling point’ after ‘repeated abuse’

Xhaka’s Instagram switch raises eyebrowsXhaka’s Instagram switch raises eyebrows

Xhaka reacts angrily to fans as Arsenal let slip two-goal lead against PalaceXhaka reacts angrily to fans as Arsenal let slip two-goal lead against Palace

Nicolas Pepe ready to kick on after explaining tough start to Arsenal careerNicolas Pepe ready to kick on after explaining tough start to Arsenal career


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Mesut OzilNuno Espirito SantoPierre-Emerick AubameyangRaul JimenezUnai EmeryPremier LeagueArsenalTOPIC: Arsenal

More in this Section

Hoffenheim ease to victory over rock-bottom PaderbornHoffenheim ease to victory over rock-bottom Paderborn

PSG stunned by DijonPSG stunned by Dijon

Hamilton fastest in second practice for United States Grand PrixHamilton fastest in second practice for United States Grand Prix

Extra-time goal keeps Harps in the Premier DivisionExtra-time goal keeps Harps in the Premier Division


Lifestyle

Paul Ring starts a new column in our books pages this month.Why audiobooks have never been so popular

Supermodels like Chanel Iman and actors like Anne Hathaway are showing us how maternity fashion is done.The best dressed pregnant celebs on red carpets right now

Does it help or hinder their learning?Ask an expert: How much should I help my child with their homework?

The benefits are manifold, discovers Katie Wright.Should we all be using vegan beauty products?

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 7
  • 13
  • 23
  • 25
  • 6

Full Lotto draw results »