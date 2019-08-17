News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Emery impressed with Arsenal’s newcomers in Burnley win

By Press Association
Saturday, August 17, 2019 - 10:32 PM

Unai Emery praised the impact of his new signings as Arsenal secured a narrow victory over Burnley to make it two wins from their opening two Premier League games.

While old favourites Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the goals either side of an Ashley Barnes equaliser to seal a 2-1 win, Arsenal’s summer recruits also played a starring role.

David Luiz made his first appearance and, despite Burnley threatening from set-pieces, he eased in comfortably next to Sokratis Papastathopoulos, while Dani Ceballos put in a man of the match performance on his home debut.

Asked about how his recent acquisitions had fared, Emery said: “What we wanted to create was a big atmosphere with our supporters together today and this season.

“Today, with some new players, they made an impact in the first match here. We created this atmosphere today, also with some other players, like (Joe) Willock, who played very well.

“We can also say that the young players have the chance to play, and you need to do this stop – and he did. I think you can speak about all the team because we worked together with an individual quality and capacity, but above all thinking like a team.

“Also, creating something special for each match with our supporters here at the Emirates. I think today we did that.”

Meanwhile, Sean Dyche used his post-match press conference to once again call for the football authorities to stamp out diving in the game.

While the Burnley boss refused to single out any Arsenal players for simulation, he was clear in his call for greater punishments to be doled out.

“The game is in a really poor state for players diving, feigning injuries, all sorts,” he said.

“I found it peculiar. I was at a Premier League meeting a couple of weeks ago and they told us the worst that can happen is a yellow card. So basically every player in the Premier League can cheat at least once a game.

“Have you ever thought about that? I don’t know any sport where they tell you that you can cheat once a game. I’ve never seen that in sport before.

“It’s not about Arsenal. It’s about the greater good of the game. The game is in a really poor state, with players literally falling on the floor.

“I’m the only one who ever talks about it. I find that really weird. Tony Adams, when he was captain here (at Arsenal). Can you imagine? Do you think he would have accepted it? Do you think he would have accepted it if it was his own players, let alone the opposition? I doubt it.”

Asked for how he would solve the issue, Dyche replied: “Simple. Ban them.

“It would be out of football within a month. If you’re a manager, why would you want to lose your best players? It’s got to the level where it’s every week now.”

- Press Association

footballSean DycheUnai EmeryPremier LeagueArsenalBurnley

