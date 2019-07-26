News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Emery goes back to drawing board as Arsenal chase top four

Friday, July 26, 2019 - 08:06 AM

Rewind a year and Arsenal were heading into the new season with renewed vigour and optimism – but ahead of the upcoming campaign there is an all-too familiar sinking feeling surrounding the club.

In 2018, Unai Emery had been appointed as head coach as the curtain came down on Arsene Wenger’s 22-year reign.

There had also been improved business in the transfer market and a shake-up of backroom staff had supporters dreaming of a return to the Premier League’s top four.

Nacho Monreal scored as Arsenal beat West Ham last August to begin a 22-match unbeaten run (Mark Kerton/PA)
A four-month unbeaten run did little to quell the fire of expectation but, ultimately, Emery’s new-look outfit came up short once more.

Stuttering over the line in the league cost them a place in the Champions League positions as they finished a point behind rivals Tottenham, while a second shot at qualification ended almost 3,000 miles away as they lost the Europa League final 4-1 to Chelsea in Baku.

Supporters began to grow restless at the lack of transfer activity in the off-season, with only 18-year-old striker Gabriel Martinelli added until Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos came in on a season-long loan deal.

Promising defender William Saliba was also signed from St Etienne but he has returned to the Ligue 1 outfit on loan until next summer.

The current crop of players would have also been unsettled when captain Laurent Koscielny refused to travel on a pre-season tour of the United States after a request to have his contract terminated a year early was rejected by the Gunners.

Add to that a groundswell of discontent from supporters which saw fans’ groups unite to issue a statement to owner Stan Kroenke calling for “better leadership” and criticising the “soulless” atmosphere at home games and a perceived lack of transfer activity and it was a turbulent summer for the club.

Seeing Edu, a former Arsenal midfielder and member of Wenger’s unbeaten ‘Invincibles’, come on board as technical director will appease some fans – especially if further recruitment follows.

Edu won two Premier League titles during his time as a player at Arsenal (Nick Potts/PA)
But Emery now has one hell of a task on his hands to turn that around with results on the pitch.

With Manchester City and Liverpool again most people’s favourites to battle it out for the title and Spurs investing and seemingly ready to build on their Champions League final appearance, sneaking back into the top four may be the best the Spaniard can hope for.

Improving the defensive unit is the key, given the club’s player of the season Alexandre Lacazette and Premier League golden boot winner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are again likely to provide plenty of ammunition at the other end of the pitch.

Losing Aaron Ramsey on a free transfer to Juventus was another difficult pill for supporters to swallow over the summer, even if they had been aware of his impending departure for some time.

The Welshman has not yet been replaced and Emery will now need to get more of a consistent tune out of Mesut Ozil in the hope of filling a massive hole in his team.

All in all, it promises to be an interesting nine months at the Emirates Stadium in Arsenal’s quest to return to Europe’s elite – and the question of whether this current squad belong there or not will certainly be answered during that time.

- Press Association

