News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Emery demands Arsenal improvement against top-six rivals

Emery demands Arsenal improvement against top-six rivals
By Press Association
Friday, August 23, 2019 - 02:16 PM

Unai Emery says Arsenal must improve their record against the Premier League’s best sides if they are to force their way back into the top four.

The Gunners finished fifth last season, just a point behind neighbours Tottenham, as Emery came close to securing a return to Champions League football in his first season at the helm.

Arsenal face Liverpool on Saturday evening, visiting Anfield for the first time since they suffered a 5-1 defeat there last term.

Roberto Firmino scored a hat-trick against Arsenal at Anfield last season (Peter Byrne/PA)
Roberto Firmino scored a hat-trick against Arsenal at Anfield last season (Peter Byrne/PA)

Emery’s side also lost at Chelsea and Manchester City during the 2018-19 campaign, with draws at Manchester United and Spurs meaning they were unable to beat any of their fellow top-six sides away from the Emirates Stadium.

Struggling on the road against their closest rivals is not a new phenomenon for Arsenal, whose away form in general has been poor for the past three years.

Emery takes his team back to Liverpool with both sides looking to continue their winning starts to the season, and he knows improvements are required to overturn recent history.

Asked if Arsenal’s record against the top six needs to pick up, the former Paris St Germain boss replied: “We need to (improve) because, when we are playing against them, it’s three points that you can take and they cannot take.

Unai Emery takes his side back to Anfield on Saturday (Nick Potts/PA)
Unai Emery takes his side back to Anfield on Saturday (Nick Potts/PA)

“But after that you need also to achieve the three points in other matches against other teams.

“In 38 matches you are going to play at home and away 19 matches – against the top four and every team.”

Despite recent woes, Emery insists those results do not impact on his approach as he seeks a victory that would see Arsenal end the weekend at the top of the table.

“Really, really it’s not relevant for me,” said Emery, whose side conceded two penalties at Anfield last season.

  • Newcastle 0-1 Arsenal
  • Arsenal 2-1 Burnley

“Now relevant for me is each match is different. Each match can be similar to last year, (but) we are different players, a different team.

“Other teams are also different and some different circumstances can come in each match. I hope on Saturday not to receive two penalties against us, for example.

“I am preparing for the match with our best circumstances possible to achieve the victory.”

Mesut Ozil could make his first appearance of the campaign, while Granit Xhaka is also in contention after missing the win over Burnley with back bruising.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Lampard backs misfiring Chelsea strikers to come goodLampard backs misfiring Chelsea strikers to come good

Mick McCarthy may delay naming final squad for Swiss gameMick McCarthy may delay naming final squad for Swiss game

Vardy would relish scoring against Sheffield United – RodgersVardy would relish scoring against Sheffield United – Rodgers

Steve Bruce happy to take the flak to protect Newcastle playersSteve Bruce happy to take the flak to protect Newcastle players

Premier LeagueArsenalLiverpoolLiverpool vs ArsenalAnfieldTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Jones hoping ‘Kamikaze kids’ Curry and Underhill will be fit to face IrelandJones hoping ‘Kamikaze kids’ Curry and Underhill will be fit to face Ireland

Pepe 'ready to have more minutes' in Liverpool game, says Arsenal boss EmeryPepe 'ready to have more minutes' in Liverpool game, says Arsenal boss Emery

MMA move for ex-England rugby playerMMA move for ex-England rugby player

Nkoudou leaves Spurs for BesiktasNkoudou leaves Spurs for Besiktas


Lifestyle

A parent coach says parents are often the best judge of how to care for their baby – and explains how they can learn to have faith in their intuition.Ask an expert: How can I know what’s best for my baby?

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by by looking back at some Irish Examiner front pages and highlighting other events which went down in history across the world.August 23, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

RP O’Donnell says it is hard to find anywhere better than Boston to show your family a great time as he returns to a city he used to call homeA family friendly holiday guide to get the best out of beautiful Boston

Leslie Williams sampled the seafood at Cavistons in Dublin.Restaurant Review: Cavistons - Charming staff, the freshest fish, solid cooking

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

  • 10
  • 13
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 44
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »