News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Emery admits Pepe miss cost Arsenal in defeat to Blades

Emery admits Pepe miss cost Arsenal in defeat to Blades
By Press Association
Tuesday, October 22, 2019 - 11:12 AM

Arsenal boss Unai Emery felt Nicolas Pepe’s first-half miss proved decisive in his side’s 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United.

Pepe, a £72million summer signing from Lille, contrived to fire off target when placed in front of goal from Sead Kolasinac’s pin-point cross with the score at 0-0.

The Blades took full advantage, with Lys Mousset turning the ball home in the 30th minute following a corner for what proved to be the winning goal.

“That was the key I think because if that (Pepe’s chance) goes in – they are the team in the Premier League who have conceded least goals with Liverpool, seven only,” said Emery.

“And if they score the first goal then defensively they are very strong and they defended very well in the second half.

“It’s not easy to create the chances, but I think we controlled the ball more in the (better) positions.

“I think we deserved more. I don’t think we deserved to lose the match, but I appreciate (Sheffield United’s) work and I appreciate they are here with their supporters.”

Emery bemoaned referee Mike Dean’s decision not to award his side an early penalty when John Egan pulled Sokratis back by his shirt as the hosts defended a corner.

“It was very clearly a penalty,” Emery said. “I think it was very clear. Then the first chance for us, from Pepe.”

Arsenal missed the chance to move back up to third in the table and saw their eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions halted.

“We’re very disappointed with that result,” Emery added. “We created the best chances, but we didn’t achieve everything to win that match.

Chris Wilder praised his side’s performance in the win over Arsenal (Danny Lawson/PA)
Chris Wilder praised his side’s performance in the win over Arsenal (Danny Lawson/PA)

“We conceded more corners than we wanted and from one corner they scored from it.”

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder said his side had to be close to their best to get the better of the Gunners.

“It’s been a great night for us,” Wilder said. “It’s what we’re in the division for, days and nights like this.

“Everton away and Arsenal at home. But we needed to produce a big performance because we were playing a team who are a historic football club.

Wilder says his players will not get carried away after defeating the Gunners (Danny Lawson/PA)
Wilder says his players will not get carried away after defeating the Gunners (Danny Lawson/PA)

“I said all along they’re a team expected to go really well this year, top four and higher.

“So we had to do a lot of things right tonight and we did and we got our rewards.”

The Blades secured their third win since winning promotion back to the top flight last season, which lifted them up to ninth in the table.

“One thing that won’t happen, the players won’t get carried away, you know that,” Wilder added.

“They’ll get brought back down to earth straight away, but they’ll do that themselves, I won’t need to say anything to them.”

More on this topic

Dawn Astle: Footballers who have suffered from dementia must not be a statisticDawn Astle: Footballers who have suffered from dementia must not be a statistic

Cancelo believes City are well placed to win Champions LeagueCancelo believes City are well placed to win Champions League

Liverpool backing banned striker Suarez was massive mistake – CarragherLiverpool backing banned striker Suarez was massive mistake – Carragher

Pochettino aims to end speculation with improved Spurs showing against Red StarPochettino aims to end speculation with improved Spurs showing against Red Star


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Chris WilderUnai EmeryPremier LeagueArsenalSheff UtdSheff Utd vs ArsenalBramall LaneTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Granit Xhaka denies Arsenal are mentally weak after Evra criticismGranit Xhaka denies Arsenal are mentally weak after Evra criticism

Edwards admits Wales are wary of threat from South Africa dangerman KolbeEdwards admits Wales are wary of threat from South Africa dangerman Kolbe

Referee Jaco Peyper not selected for Rugby World Cup semi-finals after photo rowReferee Jaco Peyper not selected for Rugby World Cup semi-finals after photo row


Lifestyle

We catch up with Bushmills’ master distiller, who tells Sam Wylie-Harris more about this liquid gold.Irish whiskey masterclass: 11 things you need to know

Temples, beaches, and several nations with new names.From Bhutan to Costa Rica, Lonely Planet reveals its top countries to visit in 2020

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a woman who’s unsure how to manage her mother’s dying wishes.Ask a counsellor: ‘Is it appropriate to notify my mother’s friends of her death by email?’

‘The Big Yin’ talks to Luke Rix-Standing about living with Parkinson’s, the power of forgiveness, and why he will never, ever stop swearing.Billy Connolly: ‘You don’t wake up famous, you wake up scratching yourself like everybody else’

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 19, 2019

  • 5
  • 8
  • 18
  • 19
  • 28
  • 34
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »