Emery actions speak louder than words as Mesut Ozil benched

Bournemouth 1 - 2 Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Augbameyang won the praise of manager Unai Emery after his winner at Bournemouth took Arsenal to within a point of the top four, but Mesut Ozil’s place in the club’s new era looks rather more shaky after he sat shivering and ignored on the sidelines.

Arsenal’s 2-1 victory at a stadium where they notoriously lost last season means Emery’s side have not lost in 17 games since a home reverse against champions Manchester City in August and go into next weekend’s North London derby with Tottenham on a high.

But while the focus was mostly on Augbameyang’s winner, sliding between two defenders to turn home a cross from Sead Kolasinac in a fine second-half performance, Emery’s decision to switch tactics for the match and leave out Ozil was equally interesting.

Ozil was included on the bench as Arsenal used a new three-at-the-back formation (which allowed Augbameyang to play through the middle) but was the only substitute who didn’t even warm up - and Emery’s post-match quotes appeared to confirm the feeling that the German international is no longer a certain pick.

“We thought how we can be better in the match today, a very demanding match with physicality and intensity,” Emery said when asked why his talisman was left out, and he was equally evasive when asked if he couldn’t trust Ozil in intensive games like this.

“In the beginning of the season we were speaking every day about the need to be competitive,” he said.

“We need to be organised, we need the individual quality to improve our performance. It’s the same today.”

What is clear, however, is that Arsenal are progressing nicely under a new manager and increasingly looking like a team with the qualities to push far harder for the top four than anyone could have expected.

They went ahead with a spectacular own goal from Jefferson Lerma who volleyed past his own goalkeeper from the edge of the area after 30 minutes. But there was a reminder of the ‘old’ Arsenal when Bournemouth equalised in first-half stoppage time. Arsenal were on the attack, with Alex Iwobi trying to turn in the Bournemouth box, when the hosts broke quickly and found acres of space to run into. It was a quality move, ending with a pass from David Brooks which was swept home beautifully by Josh King - but nevertheless the defending was poor.

Thankfully for Arsenal, who also escaped when an early Bournemouth goal from Brooks was incorrectly ruled offside, they weren’t punished further because they dominated the second half and saw Augbameyang score his eighth Premier League goal of the season.

The form of the Gabon international is a real boost ahead of next Sunday’s home clash against Spurs.

Emery said: “The most important thing for us was not only that Aubameyang scored but the way he was working in the 90 minutes. He worked to help us in all the things tactically today.

“The result is very important because we knew this was a difficult stadium to play in. For them it was an important match so I am very happy for the players and the supporters, who pushed us.

“Today is now 17 matches in which we haven’t lost. But the last three we drew and we knew that was not enough for our objective.

“A lot of matches are coming up. Tottenham, Manchester United. And also we are going to play against teams with the same objectives as us. I think the team spirit today and also our atmosphere with the supporters is important for feeling more strong.”

Arsenal have a Europa League tie to think about against Vorskla Poltava in Ukraine on Thursday, a match which could see many first-team players rested. But there is no doubt Sunday’s derby at the Emirates will be the biggest test of their season so far and a proper measure of their progress. It may also be a stage more suited to Ozil’s talents — but that is for Emery to decide.

BOURNEMOUTH: Begovic 6, Francis 6, S Cook 6, Ake 6, Daniels 6; Brooks 7 (Stanislas 73; 6), Gosling 6 (L Cook 73; 6), Lerma 6, Fraser 8; Wilson 6, King 7 (Mousset 82; 6).

Not used: Boruc, Surman, Defoe, Mings.

ARSENAL: Leno 7; Bellerin 7, Sokratis 6, Holding 7, Mustafi 6, Kolasinic. 8; Mkhitaryan 5, Torreira 8 (Guendouzi 79; 6), Xhaka 6, Iwobi 8 (Ramsey 82; 6); Aubameyang 7 (Nketiah 90).

Not used: Cech, Elneny, Ozil, Maitland-Niles.

Referee: Craig Pawson

Talking point: Gunners in formation

Arsenal manager Unai Emery’s decision to switch to a three-at-the-back formation took many people by surprise.

It was only the second time this season he has used the formation (and the first in the Premier League ) and came in a week in which international fixtures meant there had been little time to practise it. The decision looked like a gamble in the opening exchanges as Bournemouth flooded forward — and Arsenal’s wing-backs were caught upfield for the home team’s equaliser.

But Arsenal, who fielded Sokratis, Rob Holding, and Shkodran Mustafi at centre-back, improved after the break and it was wing-back Sead Kolasinac who set up the winning goal.

“We played like that in pre-season and against Qarabag,” said Emery. “Kolasinac and Iwobi was a very interesting combination. But the most important thing for us is to find the balance consistently in defensive moments because we are conceding more goals than we want. We need to improve.”