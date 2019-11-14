Elbouzedi’s second-half winner earns Ireland top spot in Euro U21 group

Armenia U-21 0 - 1 Ireland U-21

Ireland consolidated top spot in their Euro U21 group after Zack Elbouzedi’s second-half winner earned them victory over a resolute Armenia outfit.

Zack Elbouzedi of Republic of Ireland arrives prior to the UEFA European U21 Championship Qualifier Group 1 match between Armenia and Republic of Ireland at the FFA Academy Stadium in Yerevan, Armenia. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile.

Stephen Kenny’s side were full value for the three points in Yerevan but will go into Tuesday’s game against second seeds Sweden without Dara O’Shea.

The stand-in captain was red-carded with 15 minute left for a professional foul.

The win – clinched by Elbouzedi 62nd minute strike – puts Ireland four points clear at the summit, with four of their qualifiers remaining.

Top spot would send Ireland to a first-ever major tournament in 2021, with second guaranteeing a play-off.

Ireland’s best method of breaching the home side was through the channels and some good interplay by Elbouzedi and Connor Ronan down the left released Jason Knight on 32 minutes. The Derby County midfielder darted into the box but stroked his shot wide.

Sharper passing by Ireland was exposing gaps in the Armenian defence.

Elbouzedi was next to threaten, drifting into the penalty area from the left and forcing Sevak Aslanyan to bat away his effort for a corner with a one-handed save.

Dominant in possession but lacking a cutting edge, Kenny kept encouraging his side to stretch the static defence early in the second half.

Elbouzedi continued to prove a menace down the flank, seeing his cross deflected out for a corner. When set up by Adam Idah’s centre, the winger couldn’t get control of the ball properly to get a shot off.

A breakthrough seemed inevitable and another surge into the channels, this time down the right, forced it on 62 minutes.

Idah was again involved, fizzing in a cross from the right that Connor Ronan dummied to set up the unmarked Elbouzedi.

He needed just one touch before burying the loose ball past the advancing goalkeeper.

When Idah shot straight at the goalkeeper three minutes later, Armenia were thankful to be still in the tie.

They finally showed some invention and it cost Ireland on 75 minutes when Karen Melkonyan darted in behind the Irish defence.

The retreating O’Shea appeared to have his feet tangled with the winger, prompting referee Antti Munukka issue a red card.

The Irish wall did its job by blocking Vahan Bichakhchyan’s resultant free-kick from 20 yards.

Bichakhchyan mustered another couple of shots in the dying stages which flew off-target but Ireland got a let-off when Hrachya Geghamy headed over from six yards in the final minute.

ARMENIA: S Aslanyan; H Geghamy, H Nazaryan, A Khachumyan, E Grigoryan; K Melkonyan, H Harutyunyan (A Khamoyan 65), V Bichakhchyan, R Mkrtchyan, A Nahapetyan (A Portugalyan 57); A Haovhannisyan (E Movsesyan 77).

IRELAND: G Bazunu (Manchester City); D McNamara (Newport County), D O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), N Collins (Stoke City), T O’Connor (Gillingham); J Knight (Derby County), C Coventry (West Ham United); Z Elbouzedi (Waterford), C Ronan (DAC Dunajská Streda), Gavin Kilkenny (Bournemouth); A Idah (Norwich City).

Subs: L Scales (UCD) for Ronan (77 mins), J Taylor (Brentford) for Kilkenny (81 mins), A Keena (Hearts) for Idah (86).

Referee: Antti Munukka (FIN)