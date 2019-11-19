News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Elbouzedi feeling confident of Swede repeat

Zack Elbouzedi during a Republic of Ireland U21's squad training session at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile.
By John Fallon
Tuesday, November 19, 2019 - 06:20 AM

Ireland’s U21 match-winner in Armenia, Zack Elbouzedi, believes Stephen Kenny’s side can take a quantum leap towards the history books by beating Sweden tonight.

Kenny’s cubs have blazed into the lead at the top of their European Championship qualifying group but tonight’s meeting with the second seeds at a packed Tallaght Stadium will go a long way to determining their destiny.

Victory would widen Ireland’s lead at the top of Group 1 to six points heading into next year. Moreover, the gap between Ireland and the Roland Nilsson’s Swedes side would be 10 points.

Elbouzedi, currently a free agent after parting ways with Waterford, was in the Ireland team that beat the Swedes 3-1 eight weeks ago in Kalmar.

The Malahide man is certain they can do the double, despite the loss of Troy Parrott and Aaron Connolly to the senior fold.

Supporting his confidence is the fact that the pair missed last Tuesday’s tricky assignment in Armenia.

Elbouzedi’s second-half winner in Yerevan maintained Ireland’s chase for a 2021 Euro finals place — which would represent a first ever qualification for the Boys in Green.

“The main thing for us in now qualification in our own hands,” said the 21-year-old.“We’ve already beaten Sweden and should have a big crowd behind us at home.

“Along the way, we’ve lost players but the lads that came in have been brilliant. We had five new caps in the win over Armenia, which goes to show the depth in the squad. There’s real competition for places.”

The Dubliner will decide on his club future once Ireland’s complete their 12-match schedule for 2019 tonight.

Elbouzedi has just completed a fine first League of Ireland season at Waterford following his release from Scottish outfit Inverness Caledonian Thistle. He had spent two years as an apprentice at West Bromwich Albion.

Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers have both tabled offers to recruit the free agent after he cut his ties with the cash-strapped Blues.

Elbouzedi list of admirers is not just on the domestic scene, given his impressive form in Kenny’s set-up.

Clubs from the UK and European circuit have joined the hunt following his standout performance in Yerevan.

“I have some offers in Ireland and the UK,” he admits.

“I really enjoyed my first season in the League of Ireland with Waterford.

“I won’t be rushing into any decision. We’ll see what happens once the U21 game against Sweden is over.”

Kenny will take charge of the next double-header in March — against Iceland at home and Luxembourg away — before leaving to become Ireland senior manager.

The U21s will have a new boss at the helm for the final game of the campaign in Italy next October.

Should they remain top by the conclusion, Ireland will avoid a play-off to reach their first-ever major tournament.

Ireland U21s’ remaining Group 1 fixtures: Ireland v Sweden, Tallaght Stadium (tonight, 8pm), Ireland v Iceland (March 26, 2020), Luxembourg v Ireland (March 31, 2020), Italy v Ireland (October 13, 2020).

