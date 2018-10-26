Home»Sport

El Clasico: The key numbers ahead of the big derby match on Sunday

Friday, October 26, 2018 - 01:15 PM

Barcelona and Real Madrid go head to head in El Clasico at the Nou Camp on Sunday.

It is the first encounter of the season between LaLiga’s heavyweights, which is arguably the biggest and most anticipated game in club football on the planet.

Here Press Association Sport looks at some of the numbers surrounding this famous fixture.

239 – Sunday’s game will be the 239th between the two sides. Madrid have won 95 matches and Barcelona 93. There have been 50 draws.

26 – Lionel Messi is the all-time top scorer in El Clasico with 26 goals, but will be sidelined by injury on Sunday.

6 – Cristiano Ronaldo holds the record for goals scored in consecutive El Clasico matches, finding the net in all six matches between the teams in 2012.

18 – In total Ronaldo has scored 18 goals against Barcelona in all competitions, matching Alfredo Di Stefano’s club record.

4 – Di Stefano still holds the record for consecutive wins as a manager, although victories in four straight games between 1983 and 1990 were spread over separate stints as manager.

Alfredo Di Stefano enjoyed great success as a coach against Barcelona (PA Archive)

10 – The largest margin of victory, Real Madrid beating Barcelona 11-1 in 1943 in the Copa del Rey.

7 – Barca’s biggest winning margin came courtesy of a 7-0 win in an exhibition match in 1913.

2– Number of goals scored by Gareth Bale in the fixture.

6 – There have been six red cards in the last eight matches.

Will Sergio Ramos add to his yellow or red card tally? (Nick Potts/PA)

2007 – The last time El Clasico did not feature either Messi or Ronaldo.

El Clasico will not feature either Ronaldo or Messi for the first time in almost 11 years (Martin Rickett/PA)

4 – Barcelona head into the fixture with a four-point lead over their rivals in LaLiga.

- Press Association


