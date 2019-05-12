NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Eintracht Frankfurt’s top-four hopes hit by Mainz defeat

Sunday, May 12, 2019 - 08:25 PM

Eintracht Frankfurt’s bid for a top-four finish in the Bundesliga was further dented as Anthony Ujah’s quickfire brace saw them beaten 2-0 at home by Mainz.

The deadlock was broken in the 53rd minute when Jean-Philippe Mateta got the better of David Abraham and delivered the ball to Ujah, who finished at the far post.

Ujah then added a second four minutes later, converting from close range after collecting Jean-Philippe Gbamin’s cut-back.

The hosts, for whom Ante Rebic passed up a good opportunity in the first half when he fired over, applied pressure late on to no avail, with Jonathan De Guzman and Filip Kostic being denied by goalkeeper Florian Muller.

The result leaves Eintracht – who were beaten 6-1 at Bayer Leverusen in their previous league match and have not won any of their last five – in sixth place, a point behind fourth-placed Borussia Monchengladbach and fifth-placed Leverkusen.

Adi Hutter’s beaten Europa League semi-finalists are at Bayern Munich, who will be looking to secure the title, next Saturday in their final match of the season.

Monchengladbach host Borussia Dortmund – two points behind Bayern in second – while Leverkusen are at Hertha Berlin.

READ MORE

Champions League revamp would ‘harm’ domestic leagues – Scudamore

- Press Association

More on this topic

Barcelona bounce back from Champions League misery with win over Getafe

Second out of Real’s sights after Sociedad setback

Tipperary’s Shane Breen claims win on final day in UK

Norris blames Stroll for Spanish Grand Prix crash

KEYWORDS

Anthony UjahGerman BundesligaEintracht FrankfurtMainzEintracht Frankfurt vs MainzCommerzbank Arena

More in this Section

Kovac backs Bayern Munich to win Bundesliga title after dropping points at RB Leipzig

FIFA delegation to meet with FAI to discuss its governance

Gary Neville reflects on difficult Salford decisions following promotion

Saracens rule Europe once more after hitting back to beat Leinster


Lifestyle

5 badass female fighters on Instagram to inspire your workout

Product watch: A whole new world of May makeup

The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

Review: The National's I Am Easy To Find is a minor-key delight

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 11, 2019

    • 1
    • 7
    • 10
    • 13
    • 39
    • 47
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »