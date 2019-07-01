Eight wins in a row for Dundalk with victory over Waterford FC

Dundalk 3 - 0 Waterford FC

Dundalk made it eight league wins in a row to cement their eight-point lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity League table with a comfortable victory over Waterford FC at Oriel Park last night. The in-form Lilywhites never really had to move through the gears to see off a Blues side who started with defender Rory Feely up front.

Looking to build on their 1-0 win away to nearest challengers Shamrock Rovers on Friday, Vinny Perth’s side were gifted a dream start when a mix-up at the back from Daniel Kelly’s cross saw Kenny Browne turn the ball into his own net after less than 80 seconds on the clock.

Kelly doubled his side’s lead on 24 minutes when he swept home Pat Hoban’s cross for his fifth goal of the season. To their credit, Alan Reynolds’ visitors refused to throw in the towel and had a number of chances to cut the deficit either side of half-time with JJ Lunney going closest with a shot that came back off the crossbar on 31 minutes.

The result was assured on 65 minutes when Jamie McGrath slotted home the rebound after Hoban’s header from a Duffy cross came back off Matthew Connor. Hoban had a couple of efforts just wide after that as Dundalk with Waterford also unlucky not to find the net with Shane Duggan hitting the crossbar five minutes from the end.

DUNDALK:

Rogers; Gannon, Hoare (Gartland HT), Cleary, Jarvis; Shields, McEleney (Benson 66); D Kelly, McGrath, Duffy (Murray 75); Hoban. Subs not used: McCarey, Massey, Dummigan, G Kelly.

WATERFORD:

Connor; Poynton, Browne, (Galvin HT), Delaney, Lynch (J Martin 69); Chvedukas; Lunney, Duggan, Walsh (O’Halloran 65); Hery; Feely. Subs not used: P Martin, Kouogun, Griffin, Madika.

Referee: Derek Tomney Dublin