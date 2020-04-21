Eight-game ban for player who verbally abused Paul McShane

Paul McShane

Accrington midfielder Sam Finley has been banned for eight games for verbal abuse of Rochdale's Irish defender Paul McShane in a League One game in January.

The FA judged that the abuse constituted an “aggravated breach” as it included a reference to the former international’s nationality.

While Finley denied he had used the word ‘pikey’ - racist slang for a Traveller – in the game on New Year's Day, he did admit to referencing McShane's nationality.

"I did make reference that Paul should go back to his caravan and that I was referencing his being Irish in doing so," he said.

As well as the eight-game ban, the FA’s punishment includes an £850 fine and attendance at “face-to-face education" for the Accrington player.