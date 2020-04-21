News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Eight-game ban for player who verbally abused Paul McShane

By Liam Mackey

Soccer Correspondent

Tuesday, April 21, 2020 - 02:27 PM

Accrington midfielder Sam Finley has been banned for eight games for verbal abuse of Rochdale's Irish defender Paul McShane in a League One game in January.

The FA judged that the abuse constituted an “aggravated breach” as it included a reference to the former international’s nationality.

While Finley denied he had used the word ‘pikey’ - racist slang for a Traveller – in the game on New Year's Day, he did admit to referencing McShane's nationality.

"I did make reference that Paul should go back to his caravan and that I was referencing his being Irish in doing so," he said.

As well as the eight-game ban, the FA’s punishment includes an £850 fine and attendance at “face-to-face education" for the Accrington player.

TOPIC: Soccer

