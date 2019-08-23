News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
EFL says little progress made in bid to save Bury

By Press Association
Friday, August 23, 2019 - 05:41 PM

Bury owner Steve Dale has made “limited progress” in his bid to prevent the crisis-hit club going bust, according to the English Football League.

Dale has been given until 23.59pm on Friday to either provide proof he can fund the League One side this season or hand it over to someone who can.

The Cheshire-based businessman says he has a buyer lined up but was unsure if a deal could be concluded before the deadline, having also asked fans to pledge money.

With liquidation and expulsion from the league looming, the EFL has said it has seen little sign of a resolution.

“As of 5pm there has been limited progress made either by the current ownership providing the required evidence in regard to outstanding financial information, or through a change of control being achieved with new owners,” read an EFL statement.

“The EFL will continue to provide all support available and will keep working to find a resolution to the ongoing issues ahead of the notice of withdrawal deadline, which remains at 11.59pm on Friday August 23.

“If a successful solution is not found ahead of tonight’s deadline, the club’s share in the EFL will be withdrawn and its membership in the league will come to an end.”

- Press Association

