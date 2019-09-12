News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Edwin Van Der Sar retains ambitions for Ajax amid talk of Manchester United return

By Press Association
Thursday, September 12, 2019 - 10:05 AM

Edwin Van Der Sar has spoken of his ambitions for Ajax amid rumours linking him with a return to Manchester United as technical director.

The former United goalkeeper, who is now the chief executive at the Dutch club, is reportedly the prime target as the Old Trafford outfit continue their long search to fill the crucial off-field post.

United are thought to want to bring in a footballing figure to oversee their transfer policy.

Van Der Sar, 48, has played a key role in Ajax’s resurgence in recent years, which included reaching the Champions League semi-finals last season.

I am really looking forward to bringing Ajax back to the European top level

But the Dutchman did not fuel speculation linking him with United when speaking to reporters after playing in former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany’s testimonial at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Van Der Sar, who played for United from 2005-11, said: “I am enjoying my time at Ajax. I’ve got a different role – chief executive.

“I am really looking forward to bringing Ajax back to the European top level – that we probably touched last year – and to make sure we get the best opportunity to stay there.”

- Press Association

