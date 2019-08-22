News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Edouard’s goal crowns impressive night for Celtic

Edouard’s goal crowns impressive night for Celtic
Celtic's Odsonne Edouard celebrates scoring his side's second goal. Photo: Andrew MIlligan/PA
By Press Association
Thursday, August 22, 2019 - 10:36 PM

Odsonne Edouard’s free-kick gave Celtic a two-goal cushion to take to Sweden in their Europa League play-off against AIK.

The Frenchman curled home from 25 yards in the 73rd minute at Celtic Park to earn the Scottish champions a 2-0 first-leg triumph.

James Forrest had scored in his fifth consecutive game two minutes after the break as Celtic took a major step towards sealing a place in the group stage.

The result was a much-welcome boost for manager Neil Lennon and a Celtic support still hurting from their Champions League defeat by Cluj last week.

After accusing the board of “downsizing” and “gambling 10 in a row” on Saturday, fans in the standing section had another warning for the Parkhead power-brokers. A banner demanded “Don’t Sleep at Wheel” above an image of chief executive Peter Lawwell driving a car with majority shareholder Dermot Desmond in the passenger seat and Lennon in the back.

Celtic soon delivered a signing to the agitated fans with the return of goalkeeper Fraser Forster on loan from Southampton announced during the first half after Lennon revealed Scott Bain would be out for another four to six weeks with his dislocated thumb.

Craig Gordon kept his place in goal and enjoyed a comfortable evening with the Swedes rarely threatening.

Hatem Abd Elhamed failed to overcome an abdominal injury meaning Kristoffer Ajer switched to right-back with Christopher Jullien starting alongside the fit-again Jozo Simunovic in central defence.

Celtic controlled possession from the start although it took 15 minutes for them to start penetrating the visitors’ five-man defence. The first time they did, Edouard was flagged offside after slotting home following a one-two with Ryan Christie.

Celtic’s first-half chances came in a flurry. Mikey Johnston had a shot diverted just wide after Boli Bolingoli had created a glorious opening. Jullien soon had a header saved and Edouard was denied after turning and shooting from 25 yards.

The Hoops had two handball appeals rejected in quick succession following a corner and Johnston almost burst through but AIK were proving resolute and they had their own spot-kick claim turned down when Nabil Bahoui claimed he had been held by Simunovic.

Events turned fractious on and off the pitch towards the end of the first half with some of the noisy AIK supporters pushed back by stewards and police as they briefly made inroads towards the home fans.

Celtic started the second half with intent and Callum McGregor had a strike tipped over before Forrest capitalised on the break of the ball following Bolingoli’s run and pass. AIK goalkeeper Oscar Linner got both hands to the winger’s strike but the ball looped over his head and landed behind the goal line.

Linner soon pushed Christie’s shot wide after a positive run from the midfielder before AIK settled down and Gordon saved Bahoui’s looping header on his line.

But the crucial second came from one of several free-kicks Johnston won in quick succession after running at the Swedes. Edouard stepped up and curled into the top corner.

Celtic came close to killing the tie off. McGregor shot inches wide after being played through by Edouard and Linner made a triple save from substitute Olivier Ntcham, Edouard and Johnston.

READ MORE

Linfield earn impressive first-leg win over Qarabag

More on this topic

Mustafi and Elneny set for Arsenal exits as Emery tells them they have no futureMustafi and Elneny set for Arsenal exits as Emery tells them they have no future

Wolves edge lively Torino tie to move closer to Europa League group stageWolves edge lively Torino tie to move closer to Europa League group stage

Linfield earn impressive first-leg win over QarabagLinfield earn impressive first-leg win over Qarabag

Forster ‘home’ after making Celtic loan returnForster ‘home’ after making Celtic loan return

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Jones hoping ‘Kamikaze kids’ Curry and Underhill will be fit to face IrelandJones hoping ‘Kamikaze kids’ Curry and Underhill will be fit to face Ireland

Pepe 'ready to have more minutes' in Liverpool game, says Arsenal boss EmeryPepe 'ready to have more minutes' in Liverpool game, says Arsenal boss Emery

MMA move for ex-England rugby playerMMA move for ex-England rugby player

Nkoudou leaves Spurs for BesiktasNkoudou leaves Spurs for Besiktas


Lifestyle

Kylie Jenner’s best friend has teamed up with a global retailer on her first collection.Who is Anastasia Karanikolaou? The Instagram megastar who has just launched a fashion range

The trials and tribulations of bringing babies along for the ride.5 baby-friendly destinations for your first family holiday

Audrey's been sorting out Cork people for ages.Ask Audrey: 'There's a shortage of handsome, clean men, so I’m seeing a guy from Kanturk'

A beloved part of many an Irish childhood, the artist, author, and environmentalist Don Conroy tells Donal O’Keeffe why he loves his ‘abusive’ friend Dustin the Turkey, why big men hug him at festivals, and why he worries for Greta Thunberg.Art of the matter: Don Conroy on why he worries for Greta Thunberg

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

  • 10
  • 13
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 44
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »