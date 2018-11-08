Edouard nets winner as Celtic keep Europa League knockout hopes alive

Odsonne Edouard gave Celtic a massive Europa League boost with a dramatic winning goal in the 2-1 victory over RB Leipzig at Parkhead.

Brendan Rodgers’ side went into the game with three points from three Group B games, including a 2-0 defeat to the German outfit at the Red Bull Arena last month, but Kieran Tierney’s early strike gave them a deserved interval lead.

The visitors levelled in the 78th minute through striker Jean-Kevin Augustin but only a minute later French forward Edouard, playing his 50th game in green and white, restored the Hoops’ lead.

Edouard’s winner took the Scottish champions on to six points, the same as Ralf Rangnick’s side, who have a better goal difference and head-to-head.

Celtic travel to Trondheim to play Rosenborg, already eliminated, on November 29 before hosting Salzburg, who have maximum points, in the last game.

Despite the defeat in Germany in their previous Europa League outing, Celtic went into the game in confident mode after scoring 23 goals in their last five domestic matches.

A spectacular light show before kick-off set up another potentially dramatic European night in the east end of Glasgow.

Constant rain meant the ball zipped about the pitch quicker than normal and the visitors refused to let Celtic settle but only for so long.

In the seventh minute Hoops goalkeeper Craig Gordon had to save a long-range drive from Marcel Sabitzer after he had given up possession with a slack clearance.

However, four minutes later it was Celtic who took the lead with their first real effort on goal.

Midfielder Callum McGregor’s quick free-kick to James Forrest set the Scotland winger free down the right and his pass sped across the penalty area untouched until it reached Tierney.

The 21-year-old left-back took a touch before drilling it low past keeper Yvon Mvogo and into the far corner of the net for his first goal of the season.

Leipzig lost their earlier composure as Celtic, imbued with confidence, went for a second and came close when Scott Sinclair set up Tom Rogic with the Australia midfielder firing over the crossbar from the edge of the box with Ryan Christie doing the same minutes later.

The Bundesliga outfit struggled to contain the exuberance, pace and power of Celtic who ended the half comfortably on top.

The second half saw play race from end to end and the tension grew by the minute.

Bruma’s deflected strike caused Gordon little trouble but moments later Sinclair raced on to an Edouard flick and into the box but took too long to get his shot away and was crowded out, before Edouard’s drive from 12 yards was stopped by Mvogo.

Leipzig slowly increased the pressure but Gordon did well in the 70th minute to parry a close-range effort from Sabitzer following another corner.

A swift Celtic attack moments later ended with Edouard’s deflected drive from a tight angle speeding across the goal.

Then came a minute of madness.

After Augustin headed in a Konrad Laimer cross from six yards to stun the home crowd, Celtic raced up the park and Edouard had the easiest of tasks tapping in a pin-point Christie pass to send Parkhead wild with delight again.

In the fraught final minutes Leipzig substitute Kevin Kampl rattled the bar with a ferocious drive but the home side retained their cool and are still fighting for qualification into the knockout stages. - Press Association