Edin Dzeko signs contract extension with Roma

Edin Dzeko signs contract extension with Roma
By Press Association
Saturday, August 17, 2019 - 08:01 AM

Striker Edin Dzeko has committed his future to Italian club Roma.

The former Manchester City player, 33, has agreed to a new three-year contract with the Giallorossi, which runs until June 30 2022.

Dzeko said: “Over the last few weeks I have realised just how much the club wanted me to stay.”

“My conversations with the board, the work we’ve been doing with the coach, the relationship with my teammates and the love of the fans has all made me realise once again what I had already learned during these four years – that Rome is my home.

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Edin Dzeko (centre) battles for the ball with Northern Ireland’s Steven Davis (left) and Corry Evans (Tim Goode/PA)
Bosnia and Herzegovina's Edin Dzeko (centre) battles for the ball with Northern Ireland's Steven Davis (left) and Corry Evans (Tim Goode/PA)

“Here there is everything we need to win something and I am delighted to be able to stay here even longer.”

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international joined Roma in the summer of 2015. In his four seasons in the Italian capital he has gone on to score 87 goals in 179 appearances – putting him joint-seventh on the club’s list of all-time leading scorers.

Roma chief executive Guido Fienga said: “Before last season even finished we had reached a decision: Edin would be one of the pillars we would build our new side around.”

“Over the last few months nothing has changed. We are delighted that Edin recognises that if players want to win then Roma is the right place to be.”

Dzeko, who has scored 56 goals at international level, is also the first player to score 50 goals in three of Europe’s big five domestic leagues: the Bundesliga with VfL Wolfsburg, the Premier League and Serie A.

- Press Association

Edin DzekofootballRoma

