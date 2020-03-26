News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Eden Hazard keen to make things right at Real Madrid after injury-hit season

By Press Association
Thursday, March 26, 2020 - 12:24 PM

Eden Hazard has described his first season at Real Madrid as “bad” but insists he still has plenty of time to put things right at the Bernabeu.

The Belgium playmaker joined the Spanish giants from Chelsea last summer for a package that could reportedly end up as much as £130million.

The 29-year-old scored just once in 15 appearances during an injury-affected first term in LaLiga before the coronavirus pandemic forced all fixtures to be postponed.

“My first season at Madrid has been bad but not all of it,” Hazard said in an interview with RTBF, reported by Marca.

“It’s been a season of adaptation. I’ll be judged on the second one.

“It’s up to me to be in good shape next year. The group is good; it’s been a great experience for me. I still have four years on my contract.”

The European Championship has been put back to 2021 because of the Covid-19 crisis, and Hazard insists that will allow him to fully put the ankle injury which has kept him out since February behind him.

“We’ll have another year in 2021, which is a shame, but my ankle will allow me to get back in shape,” he added.

“I think it’s difficult for the fans because they want to see an international tournament every summer, which is a shame for them. But I also think there are priorities in life.”

