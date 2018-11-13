Eden Hazard: Joe Cole convinced me to sign for Chelsea

Joe Cole has announced his retirement, with Eden Hazard leading the tributes to the former England, West Ham and Chelsea midfielder.

Cole, 37, made 716 professional appearances and scored 104 goals for seven clubs, completing his career with Tampa Bay Rowdies in the United Soccer League. He now wishes to pursue a career as a coach.

He made 56 England appearances, appearing in three World Cup tournaments, after making his debut aged 19 following an impressive start to his career at West Ham.

.@hazardeden10: 'I spoke to him before I signed for Chelsea. Every day, seriously, he was telling me that Chelsea was the best club for me. He said Chelsea was a big club where you can win trophies every season. For that reason I signed, so thank you, Joe Cole!' pic.twitter.com/gKV0yN40Ma— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 13, 2018

Cole played with Hazard while on loan at Lille from Liverpool in 2011-12, the Belgium playmaker’s final season at the Ligue 1 club before he moved to Stamford Bridge. Cole made more than 280 appearances for Chelsea over seven years.

Hazard said on Chelsea’s official Twitter account: “I spoke to him before I signed for Chelsea.

“Every day, seriously, he was telling me that Chelsea was the best club for me.

“He said Chelsea was a big club where you can win trophies every season. For that reason I signed, so thank you, Joe Cole!” Joe Cole made his West Ham debut aged 17 (Tom Hevezi/PA)

Cole said in a statement on Tuesday: “After 20 years as a professional, the time has come for me to hang up my boots. It has been a dream come true. All of it.

“Whatever is next, I hope the next two decades are as special as my last 20 years as a professional have been. A huge thanks to everyone who helped me along that path.”

Cole, a lifelong Chelsea supporter, joined West Ham at the age of eight and made 187 appearances, scoring 18 goals, in two spells, from 1998 to 2003 and 2013-14.

GREATEST MOMENTS: Joe Cole scores in a 5-4 Boleyn Ground win over @officialbantams in 2000! https://t.co/WE8QRh4om3 pic.twitter.com/GhiQq7nMfl— West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) October 22, 2015

He made his debut as a 17-year-old in January 1999, graduating to become captain and leaving for Chelsea only after the Hammers’ relegation from the Premier League.

Much was expected of Cole, and, although he starred at times, injuries stalled his progress.

Cole won every domestic honour during his time at Chelsea, contributing to the Blues’ first championship in 50 years in 2004-05 under Jose Mourinho.

📆 On this day in 2006! A brilliant Joe Cole goal on the way to a title-clinching 3-0 win v Man Utd at the Bridge! 👌 pic.twitter.com/eY1Lj465g4 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 29, 2018

European success proved elusive as Cole was in the Chelsea side beaten by Manchester United on penalties in the 2008 Champions League final in Moscow.

A two-and-a-half-year spell at Liverpool saw Cole make just 42 appearances, scoring five goals, and included the season-long stint at Lille alongside Hazard.

A season-long return to West Ham was followed by spells at Aston Villa, Coventry and then the Rowdies.

Cole was part of England’s so-called ‘Golden Generation’, playing alongside David Beckham, Wayne Rooney, Rio Ferdinand, Paul Scholes, Michael Owen and Steven Gerrard, plus John Terry and Frank Lampard, who were his team-mates at Chelsea. Joe Cole played in an England team that was backed for big things (Owen Humphreys/PA)

He added: “I’ve been incredibly fortunate to have played with some of the very best players of my era and even more fortunate to call a lot of them friends.

“Winning trophies at Chelsea was particularly special for me. Those memories will live with me forever, as will the chance I had to share them with my family.

“Looking to the future, I want to stay involved in the game. I feel I can offer a lot as a coach.

“To lend my experience to help other young footballers achieve their dreams, just like I did, is a big passion of mine.”

- Press Association