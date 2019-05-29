NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Eden Hazard inspires Chelsea to Europa League glory at Arsenal’s expense

Wednesday, May 29, 2019 - 10:08 PM

Chelsea 4 - 1 Arsenal

Eden Hazard bid a glorious farewell to Chelsea by netting a brace as Maurizio Sarri’s side roared past Arsenal to seal Europa League success in Azerbaijan.

Unai Emery was looking to continue his love affair with this competition and end the Gunners’ 25-year wait for continental success at the end of his maiden campaign in the dugout.

Eden Hazard waves to the crowd in Baku after scoring his second goal (Adam Davy/PA)

But Arsenal collapsed as a tepid first half made way for a memorable second period at the sparsely-filled Baku Olympic Stadium, where Chelsea manager Sarri masterminded a 4-1 win that brought his first major trophy.

Olivier Giroud impressively opened the scoring against his former club – his 11th goal in this season’s Europa League – but this was Hazard’s night.

It appears a case of when rather than if he swaps Stamford Bridge for Real Madrid and the Belgian magician was never likely to go quietly.

Hazard provided the assist for Pedro and soon got on the scoresheet himself, coolly scoring from the spot before putting the game to bed by sweeping home after a stunning Alex Iwobi strike briefly gave Arsenal hope.

Chelsea rained on the Gunners’ planned parade in some style as owner Roman Abramovich got to enjoy a successful end to a topsy-turvy season and the Hazard – and perhaps also Sarri – era.

- Press Association

