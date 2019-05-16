NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Ed Woodward admits Manchester United have had a ‘turbulent season’

Thursday, May 16, 2019 - 01:42 PM

Executive chairman Ed Woodward admitted it has been a “turbulent season” for Manchester United on the day the Premier League club revealed positive news from their third-quarter financial results.

United missed out on Champions League qualification following a fraught campaign that led to them finishing sixth in the Premier League – although, conversely, the club continues to perform well financially.

Manchester United have suffered a disappointing season on the pitch (Martin Rickett/PA)

The club posted revenues of £152.1 million for the quarter, up 3.4 per cent from last year, which translate into earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of £174.9million for the year to date and an operating profit of £72.1million.

Woodward said: “After a turbulent season, everyone at Manchester United is focused on building towards the success that this great club expects and our fans deserve.

“Preparations for the new season are under way and the underlying strength of our business will allow us to support the manager and his team as we look to the future.”

- Press Association

Ed WoodwardPremier LeagueMan Utd

