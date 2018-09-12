Eamon Dunphy: 'Roy Keane is in his last job in professional football'

Eamon Dunphy believes Roy Keane is in his last job in professional football.

In a stinging criticism of the Ireland assistant manager, the pundit, who ghostwrote Keane's first autobiography in 2002, says clubs won't hire the Corkman over his lack of people skills.

Republic of Ireland assistant manager Roy Keane during the International Friendly against Poland at the Municipal Stadium in Wroclaw. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

"The main thing we learned from this week is that Roy Keane is in his last job in professional football," Dunphy wrote in his Irish Daily Star column.

"After all that has come out about the way he behaves with Ireland players, nobody would touch him with a barge-pole.

"This is someone who just doesn't know how to relate to people.

"Keane is finished. He should be out the door, but may be allowed to limp on for another few weeks, months or even years.

"But Keane can forget about a future in the game. He won't have Martin O'Neill to shield him forever.

"He won't have a body as dysfunctional as the FAI as his employers forever."

Keane's row with Harry Arter and Jon Walters led to Arter refusing a call-up to the Ireland squad.

Dunphy questioned why nothing was done to smooth things over in the four months since then, adding that "If it happened in an office or a factory, it would be classed as bullying".

He also criticised O'Neill for his admission that he doesn't name his starting team until an hour before kick-off.

"How can players know what they're supposed to do on the field when they've only just been told who they're playing alongside?

"And it hammers home to me the fact that O'Neill and Keane can't be doing the work on the training ground.

"How could they be working on team shape and gameplans if the players don't have a clue who's playing?"