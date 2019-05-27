EA Sports Cup wrap: Bohs and Dundalk ease through

It was quarter-finals night in the EA Sports Cup tonight.

At Dalymount, Cork City’s hopes of EA Sports Cup glory are over after they went down to Bohemians 2-0.

While a penalty save from City's Tadhg Ryan kept the game scoreless in the first half, Bohs led soon after when Ryan Graydon's shot came back off the post only for Ross Tierney to follow up for an easy tap-in.

Danny Mandroiu then converted a second spot-kick after he was bundled over by Gearóid Morrissey.

Holders Derry City needed extra time against Finn Harps to reach the semi-finals.

They progressed thanks to two goals from David Parkhouse. The Derry striker equalised for the Candystripes with seven minutes to go after they went behind to a Nathan Boyle goal on 55 minutes.

Parkhouse then scored in the first half of extra time to break Harps hearts.

Premier Divison leaders Dundalk are through thanks to a 3-1 win at home to UCD, while Waterford were 1-0 winners away to First Division Bray.