NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

EA Sports Cup wrap: Bohs and Dundalk ease through

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, May 27, 2019 - 10:32 PM

It was quarter-finals night in the EA Sports Cup tonight.

At Dalymount, Cork City’s hopes of EA Sports Cup glory are over after they went down to Bohemians 2-0.

While a penalty save from City's Tadhg Ryan kept the game scoreless in the first half, Bohs led soon after when Ryan Graydon's shot came back off the post only for Ross Tierney to follow up for an easy tap-in.

Danny Mandroiu then converted a second spot-kick after he was bundled over by Gearóid Morrissey.

Holders Derry City needed extra time against Finn Harps to reach the semi-finals.

They progressed thanks to two goals from David Parkhouse. The Derry striker equalised for the Candystripes with seven minutes to go after they went behind to a Nathan Boyle goal on 55 minutes.

Parkhouse then scored in the first half of extra time to break Harps hearts.

Premier Divison leaders Dundalk are through thanks to a 3-1 win at home to UCD, while Waterford were 1-0 winners away to First Division Bray.

More on this topic

Malawi president wins new term in closely-contested election

Caroline Flack ‘not a robot’ and feels for couples on Love Island

The best moments from day two at the French Open

Israel edges towards second election in a year amid impasse

soccerEA Sports CupTOPIC:

More in this Section

Smith sees ‘massive’ Villa potential as he guides club back to Premier League

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic safely through at French Open

Newcastle takeover nears as Sheikh Khaled reveals “terms agreed”

Rob Kearney extends Leinster deal


Lifestyle

10 ways you really can ‘do your bit’ for sustainability

'We want you to feel wretched': Charlie Brooker talks Miley Cyrus and Black Mirror

New partner appears reluctant to take things further

Global vision from Foynes Island

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 25, 2019

    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 46
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »