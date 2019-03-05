EA Sports Cup game postponed after heavy fainfall

Another sporting event has fallen victim to the adverse weather conditions.

Tonight's EA Sports Cup game between Cobh Ramblers and Limerick FC has been postponed due to an unplayable pitch.

The hosts said heavy rainfall at St Colman's Park this afternoon, and the possibility of further rain this evening, caused match officials to call off the first-round tie.

Very wet in cobh the match has just been called off @LimerickFCie pic.twitter.com/TL3pQnR4gK— Gary Spain (@SpainGary) March 5, 2019

The announcement came just over an hour before the scheduled kick-off of 7:45pm.

Last Sunday, three Allianz Hurling League fixtures were postponed due to unplayable pitches, including Cork v Tipperary, Wexford v Kilkenny, and Waterford v Galway.