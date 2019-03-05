NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
EA Sports Cup game postponed after heavy fainfall

Tuesday, March 05, 2019 - 07:07 PM
By Stephen Barry

Another sporting event has fallen victim to the adverse weather conditions.

Tonight's EA Sports Cup game between Cobh Ramblers and Limerick FC has been postponed due to an unplayable pitch.

The hosts said heavy rainfall at St Colman's Park this afternoon, and the possibility of further rain this evening, caused match officials to call off the first-round tie.

The announcement came just over an hour before the scheduled kick-off of 7:45pm.

The club said: "We would like to apologise to all fans who have travelled or who intended on travelling for the inconvenience caused."

Last Sunday, three Allianz Hurling League fixtures were postponed due to unplayable pitches, including Cork v Tipperary, Wexford v Kilkenny, and Waterford v Galway.

