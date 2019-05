Bohemians have the chance for revenge in the semi-finals of the EA Sports Cup.

Keith Long's side have been drawn away to SSE Airtricity Premier Division leaders, Dundalk.

Bohs have been beaten by Pat Hoban injury-time penalties in each of their last two visits to Oriel Park.

The other semi-final will pit holders Derry City against Waterford, with both ties set for the August Bank Holiday Monday.