Dylan goes electric as Rovers stun Dundalk

Dundalk 1 - 2 Shamrock Rovers

A 94th-minute Dylan Watts penalty gave his side’s European ambitions a huge boost as Shamrock Rovers blew the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division title race wide open by ending Dundalk’s 13-match winning run at Oriel Park last night.

In a tempestuous affair, which saw 10 players yellow carded by referee Rob Harvey and Sean Hoare sent off after the full-time whistle, Stephen Bradley’s side silenced the Louth venue with a last-gasp victory.

Having taken the lead after just two minutes through Roberto Lopes, there looked like being only one winner when Michael Duffy equalised for Stephen Kenny’s side in the 54th minute.

However there would be plenty of late drama as Sean Gannon was adjudged to have fouled former team-mate Ronan Finn in the box after Brandon Kavanagh’s effort had been cleared off the line by Brian Gartland.

The win sees Rovers move within a point of third place Waterford FC in the battle for a Europa League spot but also gives Cork City huge hope that they can retain their title as they now sit just three points behind the Lilywhites with the same amount of matches played.

The visitors flew out of the traps with Watts’ free being headed home by an unmarked Lopes after just 81 minutes.

That rattled the league leaders who were on the back foot for long periods without Gary Rogers ever being tested.

Indeed, it would be the 80th minute before they registered a further shot on target when Watts had a free helped over the bar.

The Louth men took a while to find their groove with a tense affair threatening to boil over at any stage. When they did it was they who made most of the running.

Their best chance of the half came on 33 minutes when Gannon beat Lee Grace on the right only to see his pull back to the edge of the box blazed over by Robbie Benson.

Pat Hoban also threatened with a bicycle kick as Rovers held off a late flurry of Dundalk attacks to conserve their lead until the break.

The Tallaght men did go close to doubling their lead within two minutes of the restart with Brandon Miele dragging a shot just wide after winning a 50/50 ball from Dane Massey.

The equaliser would arrive on 54 minutes with Duffy driving at the Rovers defence before seeing his effort loop over Alan Mannus with the aid of a wicked deflection.

The home side piled on the pressure after that with Hoban heading wide from a corner before Sean Kavanagh did well to block from Gannon on 71 minutes.

Arguably the Louth men’s best chance came on 86 minutes though when Duffy’s cross was met by Benson but with a free header he couldn’t hit the target.

Then came the late stoppage time drama with Watts firing home his spot kick to end Dundalk’s winning run and blow the title race open.

The drama would continue afterwards when Hoare saw red after the full-time whistle.

DUNDALK: Rogers; Gannon, Gartland, Hoare, Massey; Shields, Benson (Mountney 91); McGrath (Murray 77), McEleney (Connolly 57), Duffy; Hoban. Subs not used: Sava, Cleary, Jarvis, Kelly.

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Mannus; Boyle, Lopes, Grace, S Kavanagh; G Bolger, Finn; Miele (Greene 71), Watts, Coustrain (B Kavanagh 80); Carr (Shaw 80). Subs not used: Bazunu, O’Brien, A Bolger, Bone.

Referee: Rob Harvey (Dublin).

Att: 2,657