Dybala: Old Trafford goal a dream come true

Wednesday, October 24, 2018 - 01:31 PM

Paulo Dybala’s match-winning display at Old Trafford was the kind of moment he dreamt of a kid, with the goalscorer proud of the way Juventus knuckled down once Manchester United “sorted themselves out”.

Jose Mourinho’s side were outclassed in the opening period of Tuesday’s Champions League clash, with the visitors deserving far more than the Argentina star’s 17th-minute strike.

United improved, as Dybala expected, after half-time at Old Trafford, but Massimiliano Allegri’s men secured a deserved 1-0 win to keep control of Group H.

“It was a fantastic night and I’m really happy,” Dybala said. “Playing at stadiums like this and Wembley, where I scored last year, is the stuff you dream of as a kid.

“We played brilliantly in the first half, partly because United left us some space.

“They sorted themselves out in the second half, as we expected them to, but we played a really good defensive game.”

Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny echoed those sentiments after keeping a clean sheet a ground he once suffered an 8-2 defeat at as an Arsenal player in 2011.

“We produced a superb defensive display,” the Poland international said. “We were very organised at the back, really alert.

“We bossed possession in the first 45 minutes and afforded them little apart from the odd counter-attack.

“There was a 10 or 15-minute spell in the second half when they looked dangerous, but they only managed a few long-range shots because we kept it tight. It’s a great night.”

- Press Association


